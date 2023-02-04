Kim Kardashian's Hot Pink Lingerie Featured a Two-in-One Midriff and Underboob-Baring Cutout

This year, Kim Kardashian may be celebrating Valentine's Day solo, but that isn't stopping her from slipping on some sexy lingerie. I mean, if a significant other isn't going to see it, at least her 344 million followers will — right?



On Friday, Kim, ever the entrepreneur, rang in the romantic holiday a couple of weeks early while promoting her new SKIMS Valentine's collection on Instagram. In a slideshow of selfies taken in her massive walk-in closet, Kim posed on the floor, as she modeled a hot pink teddy with high-cut sides, red lace detailing around the bust, and a massive cutout at the midsection that plunged down to her bellybutton and also revealed a sliver of underboob.

Without any accessories in sight, Kim styled her lingerie instead with a pretty pink beauty look. Pulling her dark hair back into a waist-skimming braided ponytail, Kim paired her winged eyeliner and long lashes with pink lipstick and eyeshadow, as well as rosy cheeks.

Last month, Kim announced her 2023 SKIMS Valentine's Day collection with a White Lotus-themed photoshoot that won the internet. For the ad campagin, she enlisted season two's Mia and Lucia, played by Italian actresses Simona Tabasco and Bea Grannò, to model her pink, heart-clad lace lingerie. “I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls,” Kardashian wrote of her casting choice of the real-life friends on Instagram.