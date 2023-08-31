Kim Kardashian Wearing a Turtleneck Sweater Dress in August Proves That Fall Is Really Just a State of Mind

Bring on the pumpkin spice, baby.

Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on August 31, 2023 @ 09:42AM
Every summer without fail, there comes a time when all we want to do is stow away our bikinis and tank tops for the year in favor of a cozy sweater and a knit dress or two. Well, Kim Kardashian just proved that she’s officially hit her own personal breaking point by kicking off her transition into fall fashion a few weeks early — warm weather be damned.

On Thursday, the A-lister celebrated the start of Labor Day weekend in the complete opposite of typical Labor Day attire: a full-coverage gray sweater dress. Taking to Instagram to document the warm OOTD in question, Kardashian shared a series of snaps showcasing the chic frock that featured long sleeves, a turtleneck design, and a midi length. As always, Kim added a touch of edge to the otherwise tame look by tying two pieces of fabric in a knot around her hips, and she accessorized with sleek gray boots.

In the beauty department, the SKIMS founder pulled her hair up into a messy ‘90s-inspired updo (complete with face-framing fringe) and finished the look by adding rosy cheeks, bold brows, and a matte pink lip.

This wasn’t the only look that Kim wore to usher in fall this week, however. Just days prior, the reality star was spotted at the This Is About Humanity Gala wearing a stark contrast to her fellow guests’ floral frocks yet again. 

On Saturday, Kardashian stepped out at the annual charity event in Los Angeles wearing a black long-sleeve bodycon maxidress paired with a waist-cinching black belt and a stack of gold Chanel chain necklaces. Knowing that no seasonal transition is complete without a hair change, the mother-of-four also debuted a set of blunt bangs, which she complemented with a slicked-back updo.

