Kim Kardashian Got Trolled By Her Kids On Mother's Day

Kim Kardashian's kids have a history of teasing their mom and calling her out on social media (See: North West's critique of her mom's style and Instagram "voice."). And the four West kids (North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm) did not let their mom off easy this Mother's Day. Kardashian shared the funny and sweet messages she received from her crew on social media.

For starters, she gave followers a look at a cute homemade card that read, "Happy Mothers Day. I love you mom," except "happy" was misspelled. She also posted a Mother's Day fill-in-the-blank card that read, "All About My Mom. Let me tell you about my mom ..." Kim later revealed on her story that the culprit of this specific card was her daughter Chicago. She wrote that her mom was 22 years old, and Kim showed her gratitude for the 5 year old's answer by writing, "Wow! I feel seen!" (The reality star is actually 42 years old.)

Another prompt said, "The best thing she cooks is ..." to which Chi hilariously responded (while trolling Kim in the process), "mom doesn't cook. she has a chef." Kardashian wrote "OMG" with a laughing emoji next to the response.

Kardashian was adamant to prove her daughter wrong so she shared another Story that captured her cooking beeshee, a traditional pancake-like Armenian dish. "Chi was wrong, I do cook. LOL," she captioned the post.

In a separate snap, Kardashian showed off her masterpiece, which was covered in white sugar. "My dad would say, 'Kimberly do you want some Beeshee with your sugar?'" she jokingly captioned the Story.

Kardashian also documented a video card gifted to her from her kids (with the help of their aunt and her sister Khloé Kardashian). Each child gave a glowing tribute to their mom, including Saint who gushed about his mom before apologizing for sometimes being "mean" to her. "Mom, I'm really grateful for you. I know I'm mean to you a lot, I say you're nothing to me, but you mean the world to me. I love you more than anything," he said before teasing, "You're my favorite in the family. I even love you more than my cute little brother Psalm."