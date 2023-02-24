Kim Kardashian Posed in the Tiniest White Bikini While Trolling Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about slaying swimwear, from plunging one-pieces to completely see-through bikinis. Her latest sexy suit showing? The tiniest white string bikini, which she detailed on Instagram while expertly trolling her younger sister, Kendall Jenner.

On Friday, the SKIMS founder celebrated the end of another work week by sharing a photo dump full of beach snaps with her 346 million followers. In the post, Kardashian is pictured walking off the beach towards a concrete staircase wearing an itty bitty, triangle-shaped string bikini top and matching thong-style bottoms. Nothing but a gold belly chain and silver-framed sunglasses accessorized Kim’s warm-weather look, and she wore her waist-skimming brunette hair down in soft curls with a middle part.

While Kardashian was sure to give Jenner credit for taking the photos, she wasn’t going to let her off that easily. In true sister fashion, Kim poked fun at Kendall’s handgate scandal by captioning the photo, “long handed @kendalljenner on the lense 📷 [sic].”

Getty Images

In case you missed it, the post comes a few weeks after Jenner originally found herself under fire for posting a carousel of bikini pictures that sparked photoshop rumors online. Although Kendall has yet to address the comments directly, she has managed to find humor in the situation — on more than one occasion.

In addition to Kim’s caption, the model’s close friend Hailey Bieber also got in on the joke by sharing a video of Kendall’s hand to her Instagram Story captioned, “been had long ass hands x fingers.”

“We're sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally. This is live! Live footage of the hand," Bieber laughed.