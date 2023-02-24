Kim Kardashian Posed in the Tiniest White Bikini While Trolling Kendall Jenner

Sun, sand, and sisterly love.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 12:55PM
kim k white bikini ig
Photo:

Instagram/Kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian knows a thing or two about slaying swimwear, from plunging one-pieces to completely see-through bikinis. Her latest sexy suit showing? The tiniest white string bikini, which she detailed on Instagram while expertly trolling her younger sister, Kendall Jenner. 

On Friday, the SKIMS founder celebrated the end of another work week by sharing a photo dump full of beach snaps with her 346 million followers. In the post, Kardashian is pictured walking off the beach towards a concrete staircase wearing an itty bitty, triangle-shaped string bikini top and matching thong-style bottoms. Nothing but a gold belly chain and silver-framed sunglasses accessorized Kim’s warm-weather look, and she wore her waist-skimming brunette hair down in soft curls with a middle part.

While Kardashian was sure to give Jenner credit for taking the photos, she wasn’t going to let her off that easily. In true sister fashion, Kim poked fun at Kendall’s handgate scandal by captioning the photo, “long handed @kendalljenner on the lense 📷 [sic].”

Kim Kardashian Kendall Jenner LACMA

Getty Images

In case you missed it, the post comes a few weeks after Jenner originally found herself under fire for posting a carousel of bikini pictures that sparked photoshop rumors online. Although Kendall has yet to address the comments directly, she has managed to find humor in the situation — on more than one occasion. 

In addition to Kim’s caption, the model’s close friend Hailey Bieber also got in on the joke by sharing a video of Kendall’s hand to her Instagram Story captioned, “been had long ass hands x fingers.”

“We're sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally. This is live! Live footage of the hand," Bieber laughed.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Itty-Bitty Floss Bikini Included the Tiniest G-String Bottoms
Hailey Bieber Kendall Jenner Hug at Super Bowl LVI
Hailey Bieber Came to Kendall Jenner's Defense by Addressing Her Most Recent Photoshop Rumors
Kendall Jenner golden hour sundress instagram
Kendall Jenner Wore the Breeziest Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Cutout Dress During Golden Hour
Kylie Jenner Gold Bikini
Kylie Jenner’s Latest Tropical Look Included a Gold Upside-Down Bikini With a Matching Sarong
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Looked Like a Wrapped Gift in a Red Polka-Dot Micro Minidress
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Cutout Swimsuit Took the Plunging Neckline to the Extreme
Kendall Jenner Topless
Kendall Jenner Just Posed Topless on Instagram
Kylie jenner shower instagram flowers
Kylie Jenner Posed in a Shower Wearing Nothing But Two Bouquets of Flowers
Kim Kardashian See-through bikini instagram
Kim Kardashian’s Winter Attire Included a White See-Through Bikini
Kim Kardashian Lacma Art and Film Gala
Kim Kardashian Quite Literally Looked Back at 2022 In a Throwback Thong Bikini Selfie
Kendall Jenner 27th Birthday Instagram Post
Kendall Jenner Celebrated Her 27th in Her Birthday Suit
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Bikini That Will Never Go Out of Style
Bella Hadid white bikini instagram
Bella Hadid Sported Two Different Itty-Bitty Bikinis While on a Tropical Vacation
Kourtney Kardashian New Years Eve Bikini Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Rang in the New Year in an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini
Kim Kardashian 2022 Baby2Baby Gala
Kim Kardashian Paired Itty-Bitty Athletic Shorts With the Baggiest Thigh-High Boots
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Paired Her Black Latex Bikini with Fuzzy Boots