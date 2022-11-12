Kim Kardashian's Shiny Silver Gown Looks Like Tin Foil

It's giving gift-wrap chic.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 12, 2022 @ 11:08AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian got a head start on holiday dressing with her latest look — and while most festive fashion involves lots of sequins, head-to-toe velvet, or both, Kim's take on the season could be interpreted as a bit more literal. 

On Friday, the reality star shared her OOTD (outfit of the day) on Instagram with a slideshow captioned, "just happy to be here." In the carousel of snapshots, Kim looked like a wrapped present in a skintight silver lamé gown — which featured a high neckline, cinched waist, and foil-like folds as she moved — while posing for photos in the parking garage of the Beverly Hills Hotel. She paired the curve-hugging dress with matching pointed-toe boots and the tiniest Balenciaga handbag in the same metallic material. 

As for her glam, Kim wore her long platinum blonde hair down in loose waves with a middle part, while her makeup included a frosted pink lip and smoky eyes. 

However, not everyone thought of Kim's tin foil dress as gift-wrap chic. One commenter compared it to the foil blankets marathon runners receive at the end of the race, while another saw the gown as more a futuristic 'fit, writing: "ET phone home."

Love it or hate it, Kim and her bold style must be doing something right, as the fashion entrepreneur was recently recognized at the 2022 CFDA Awards earlier this week. At the event, Kim was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award for her shapewear brand SKIMs. "We won a CFDA Award!!! This is crazzzzyyyy! So proud of @skims and how we have built such an important brand that I hope makes everyone feel empowered when they are wearing Skims," she wrote on Instagram, before thanking her partners Emma and Jens Grede "for believing in me and the vision and making all of my dreams come true."

