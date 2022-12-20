Kim Kardashian Quite Literally Looked Back at 2022 In a Throwback Thong Bikini Selfie

As the year comes to a close, Kim Kardashian is taking a moment to reflect on the past twelve months — in more ways than one.

On Monday, the SKIMS founder shared a throwback bikini selfie on Instagram cheekily captioned, “Looking back at ‘22 😉.” In the photo, Kardashian utilized a reflective window as a makeshift mirror to capture a snap of her pool day outfit from behind. Posing in front of a gorgeous tropical landscape, Kim wore a silver SKIMS string bikini (because the best kind of promo is shameless self-promo) in the pic that included a triangle-shaped top and itty bitty thong bottoms. Her hair was dyed its now-signature platinum blonde shade, although it appeared to be much shorter than it is currently, and she went makeup-free to round out the low-key ‘fit.

While 2022 may have been the year of the bikini selfie for the Kardashian sister, it also marked the year that her TikTok career finally took off — well, kind of. Although she first launched a joint account with her daughter North West, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, in Nov. 2021, it wasn’t until earlier this year that the duo’s makeup challenges, dances, and (most recently) hilarious pranks really started going viral.

The pair’s latest hit came over the weekend, when North decided to trick Kim into thinking that she shaved her mom’s eyebrows off while she was sleeping. After moving a pink razor up and down over Kardashian’s face, North woke her mom up to show her the new thin brows (courtesy of a filter). Of course, the SKNN founder reacted accordingly, yelling, “North, this is not funny!” before the video concluded.