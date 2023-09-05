Kim Kardashian Wore a Bra Top Made Entirely of Swarovski Crystals to Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert

The definition of understanding the assignment.

Published on September 5, 2023
Kim Kardashian Crystal Bra Top BeyoncÃ© Renaissance Birthday Show
Photo:

Getty Images

Beyoncé's birthday Renaissance show in Los Angeles drew a massive, silver-clad audience that included some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Kerry Washington, Elle Fanning, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Gabrielle Union, Quinta Brunson, the Kardashian family, and more. While her youngest sister, Kylie, was busy locking lips with a certain Oscar-nominated actor and bona fide internet boyfriend, Kim Kardashian spent the concert dancing the night away with her daughter, North, niece Penelope Disick (Kourtney and Scott Disick's daughter), sister Khloé, and matriarch and momager Kris Jenner.

Everyone in attendance was given a very strict dress code by Queen Bey herself (which has now launched a bit of a fashion movement), and the celebs showed up and out while adhering to the silver-ification of her Renaissance Tour. Kim understood the assignment and commissioned Swarovski to make her a custom top constructed of nothing but crystals. The bespoke top featured a bandeau silhouette that then snaked into a layered choker around her neck and a midsection portion, both of which were connected by a string of the brand's signature rhinestones. She paired the sparkly intricate top with distressed baggy jeans with a knee rip, and she styled her long raven hair in loose waves and a deep side-part.

Kardashians and Jeff Bezos and Lauren SÃ¡nchez at BeyoncÃ© Renaissance Birthday Show

Getty Images

North and Penelope twinned in matching silver Diesel looks while their Aunt KoKo (Khloé, in case you're not keeping up) wore a white tank top with sequined pants and matching metallic pointy-toe pumps. Kris opted for a metallic silver trench coat and matching trousers. At one point, the krew was also joined by friends Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez

Kim, AKA the queen of Instagram, documented much of the concert on her IG Story. Kim, Khloé, North, and Penelope traveled to SoFi Stadium on a party bus, on which they belted some of Bey's biggest hits. During the show, Kardashian posted a clip of the group lip syncing the lyrics to "Cuff It," and other videos captured Beyoncé singing and dancing to "Break My Soul," Bey's daughter Blue Ivy dancing to "Black Parade," and Diana Ross's sweet birthday serenade.

Elsewhere in the arena Kylie and Kendall Jenner took in the show alongside Kylie's rumored beau Timothée Chalamet, marking the couple's first official joint outing. In a now-viral video obtained by TMZ, the two can be seen exchanging several kisses and packing on the PDA during the concert.

