Kim Kardashian Makes Leather-on-Leather Work for Summer

Leather in the middle of summer may sound like a sartorial recipe for disaster (the sweat! the stickiness!), but Kim Kardashian found a way to make the typical fall-favorite fabric work in soaring temps.



On Friday, the SKIMs founder delivered a sultry twist Matrix dressing in a skintight black leather-on-leather outfit while attending soccer star Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut game in Ft. Lauderdale. Seemingly factoring in Florida's high heat and humidity, Kim wore a black leather halter-top that was cropped and completely backless — save for a single strap. Low-rise matching black leather pants worn on bottom were slit on each side for extra ventilation, and revealed a set of strappy copper-colored sandals underneath.



Getty

Kim accessorized with a boxy bronze clutch, and styled her long dark hair in a high-swinging ponytail. The rest of her glam included feathered lashes, a nude glossy lip, and winged liner.

At the game, Kim was joined by her eldest son, Saint, and one of the 7-year-old's friends. Documenting the scene from the front row on her Instagram Story, the mom of four shared a sweet video of the boys, who both wore Inter Miami jerseys, snapping photos and meeting Messi. “Messi! Messi! Messi!,” they were heard calling, before the soccer pro stopped to take a picture with them. The young fans also met the team's co-owner David Beckham after the game.



Kim Kardashian Instagram

"Best day of their entire lives," Kim captioned the adorable clip.