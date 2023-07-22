Celebrity Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian Makes Leather-on-Leather Work for Summer Without even breaking a sweat. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 22, 2023 @ 01:11PM Photo: Getty Leather in the middle of summer may sound like a sartorial recipe for disaster (the sweat! the stickiness!), but Kim Kardashian found a way to make the typical fall-favorite fabric work in soaring temps. On Friday, the SKIMs founder delivered a sultry twist Matrix dressing in a skintight black leather-on-leather outfit while attending soccer star Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut game in Ft. Lauderdale. Seemingly factoring in Florida's high heat and humidity, Kim wore a black leather halter-top that was cropped and completely backless — save for a single strap. Low-rise matching black leather pants worn on bottom were slit on each side for extra ventilation, and revealed a set of strappy copper-colored sandals underneath. Getty Kim accessorized with a boxy bronze clutch, and styled her long dark hair in a high-swinging ponytail. The rest of her glam included feathered lashes, a nude glossy lip, and winged liner. Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in the New 'American Horror Story' Teaser At the game, Kim was joined by her eldest son, Saint, and one of the 7-year-old's friends. Documenting the scene from the front row on her Instagram Story, the mom of four shared a sweet video of the boys, who both wore Inter Miami jerseys, snapping photos and meeting Messi. “Messi! Messi! Messi!,” they were heard calling, before the soccer pro stopped to take a picture with them. The young fans also met the team's co-owner David Beckham after the game. Kim Kardashian Instagram "Best day of their entire lives," Kim captioned the adorable clip.