Kim Kardashian Makes Leather-on-Leather Work for Summer

Without even breaking a sweat.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 22, 2023 @ 01:11PM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Getty

Leather in the middle of summer may sound like a sartorial recipe for disaster (the sweat! the stickiness!), but Kim Kardashian found a way to make the typical fall-favorite fabric work in soaring temps.

On Friday, the SKIMs founder delivered a sultry twist Matrix dressing in a skintight black leather-on-leather outfit while attending soccer star Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut game in Ft. Lauderdale. Seemingly factoring in Florida's high heat and humidity, Kim wore a black leather halter-top that was cropped and completely backless — save for a single strap. Low-rise matching black leather pants worn on bottom were slit on each side for extra ventilation, and revealed a set of strappy copper-colored sandals underneath. 

Kim Kardashian

Getty

Kim accessorized with a boxy bronze clutch, and styled her long dark hair in a high-swinging ponytail. The rest of her glam included feathered lashes, a nude glossy lip, and winged liner. 

At the game, Kim was joined by her eldest son, Saint, and one of the 7-year-old's friends. Documenting the scene from the front row on her Instagram Story, the mom of four shared a sweet video of the boys, who both wore Inter Miami jerseys, snapping photos and meeting Messi. “Messi! Messi! Messi!,” they were heard calling, before the soccer pro stopped to take a picture with them. The young fans also met the team's co-owner David Beckham after the game.

Saint West

Kim Kardashian Instagram

"Best day of their entire lives," Kim captioned the adorable clip.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Recreated Princess Diana's Signature Off-Duty Uniform
Camila Cabello Premios Juventud 2023
Camila Cabello Wore an LBD With a Plunging Cutout Across the Chest
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable in the New 'American Horror Story' Teaser
Kim Kardashian 2019 People's Choice Awards Green Snakeskin Versace Gown
Kim Kardashian's Beach Day Activities Include Doing Cartwheels In a Thong Bikini
Kim Kardashian 2023 Time100 Gala Ivory Silk Dress
Kim Kardashian Just Implied That She Dated Pete Davidson Too Soon After Her Divorce From Kanye West
Khloe Kardashian CFDA Awards
Khloé Kardashian Just Wore Sweatpants With Slouchy Knee-High Boots
Kim Kardashian IG
Kim Kardashian's Latest Bikini Pic Includes Microscopic Snake-Print Bottoms
Kourtney Kardashian, Penelope Disick
Kourtney Kardashian and Daughter Penelope Twinned in Matching Crochet Crop Tops and White Leis
Kendall Jenner FWRD
Kendall Jenner Lounged in the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bra and Matching Hot Pants
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit Featured the Biggest Bump-Baring Cutout
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Version of Loungewear Included a Matching Cowboy Hat and the Sparkliest Work Boots
Kim Kardashian
There's a Mysterious Woman in Kim Kardashian's Latest Mirror Selfie — and She's "Freaking Out"
Kim Kardashian 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Join the 'Barbie' Dream House in a Pink Bikini and Mesh Pants
Kim Kardashian attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Kim Kardashian Celebrated the Fourth of July In a Custom 17-Carat Diamond Belly Chain
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Kourtney Kardashian sheer turtleneck instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD