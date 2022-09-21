Kim Kardashian Paired the Sleekest Leotard With the Tallest Thigh-High Boots

And we love her for that.

Updated on September 21, 2022 @ 10:48AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Stuart Weitzman/Mario Sorrenti

Between sporting thigh-high boots for an unusual sweat sesh and wearing them during one (of many) at-home photoshoots, Kim Kardashian has practically become the poster child of sexy boots — and now, thanks to Stuart Weitzman’s latest campaign, she actually is.

On Thursday, the footwear brand announced Kardashian as its newest ambassador by dropping a series of photos from its Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. Kim expertly flexed her posing chops in the black-and-white snaps while wearing a handful of sky-high boots from the collection, including one photo that showed the star in nothing but a black leather racerback leotard paired with thigh-high croc-embossed boots.

Kim Kardashian

Stuart Weitzman/Mario Sorrenti

Other photos saw the SKIMS founder squatting in a similar look consisting of suede, pointy-toe thigh-highs and a cheeky bustier-style leotard, and again lounging pantsless in an oversized hoodie paired with ruched knee-high stiletto boots. In all of the looks, Kim wore her brown-rooted platinum hair pulled into a ponytail with a middle part and opted for a casual bronzy glam.

While Kardashian shared the campaign imagery to Instagram with a simple caption that said, “STUART WEITZMAN FALL 2022,” the A-lister opened up about her involvement further in a statement for the brand.

Getty Images

Stuart Weitzman/Mario Sorrenti

“I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti,” Kim said. “This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”

