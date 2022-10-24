Kim Kardashian Broke Her Silence Following Kanye West's Antisemitic Tweets

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 24, 2022 @ 03:53PM
Kim Kardashian 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Looking Over Shoulder Blue Dress
Photo:

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is speaking out against her ex-husband Kanye West's antisemitic comments. On Monday, the reality star condemned West's previous statements, as well as an uptick in hate crimes that Los Angeles saw over the weekend.

"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," she wrote on Twitter. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end,"

Kim's statement comes after her younger sister Khloé Kardashian spoke out on Sunday by re-posting a graphic on her social channels that read, "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people. The message was initially posted by author Jessica Seinfeld, who wrote, "If you don’t know what to say, you can just say this in your feed."

On Sunday, singer Boy George shared a video calling out celebrities who had yet to speak out against West's hate speech, including Kardashian. 'I'm kind of appalled that not more artists have come out and spoke against what he's saying," he said in the clip posted to his Instagram. "I'm appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn't come out and added her voice to this debate, because this woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these fucking comments, how demoralizing and terrifying it must be."

