Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Swim Collection Is Convincing Us to Get a Pleather Bikini

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS swim drop is the total opposite of the tropical, neon, and white bikinis (or crochet) swimwear that celebrities seem to gravitate towards as they share their summer vacation snaps, but because she's Kim Kardashian, something tells us that the next slew of swim snaps is going to be very black, a little goth, and very much summertime dominatrix. For her latest releases, the Rubberized Scuba Swim and Faux Leather Swim collections, Kardashian — who is officially the co-founder and creative director of SKIMS — modeled her new offerings and enlisted esteemed photographer Steven Klein to do the work behind the camera. It's a continuation of a very long relationship, she explains, though it's tough to figure out anyone else that could have captured the collection's super-sexy, very vampy look.

The images include bikinis and one-pieces styled with black thigh-high boots and long black gloves. According to the SKIMS team, it's all meant to push an "unconventional take on swimwear."

“Steven and I have collaborated on so many iconic images over the years and I’m grateful that we once again have partnered on SKIMS for the new swim campaign,” Kardashian said of the latest drop and its accompanying imagery. “His creative touch and vision for this collection are exactly what make him the incredible photographer he is today.”

“As a photographer, I am inspired in collaborating with icons,” Klein added. “Icons exert a magnetic pull that allows the viewer to superimpose a dream reality, a kind of hyper existence. Icons are symbols, the alphabet of desire. Kim speaks this language. Our work together has been an exploration of the power of the image, the beauty of experimentation/the alchemical process of ICON.”



In addition to black, the pieces are available in brown and grey for the scuba collection and both matte and shiny options for the faux leather pieces. It's all available now at skims.com.

