Kim Kardashian's Latest SKIMS Swim Collection Is Convincing Us to Get a Pleather Bikini

And she enlisted famed photographer Steven Klein for the very '90s campaign.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 @ 12:18PM
Kim Kardashian Skims Scuba Faux Leather collection
Photo:

Steven Klein

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS swim drop is the total opposite of the tropical, neon, and white bikinis (or crochet) swimwear that celebrities seem to gravitate towards as they share their summer vacation snaps, but because she's Kim Kardashian, something tells us that the next slew of swim snaps is going to be very black, a little goth, and very much summertime dominatrix. For her latest releases, the Rubberized Scuba Swim and Faux Leather Swim collections, Kardashian — who is officially the co-founder and creative director of SKIMS — modeled her new offerings and enlisted esteemed photographer Steven Klein to do the work behind the camera. It's a continuation of a very long relationship, she explains, though it's tough to figure out anyone else that could have captured the collection's super-sexy, very vampy look.

The images include bikinis and one-pieces styled with black thigh-high boots and long black gloves. According to the SKIMS team, it's all meant to push an "unconventional take on swimwear."

“Steven and I have collaborated on so many iconic images over the years and I’m grateful that we once again have partnered on SKIMS for the new swim campaign,” Kardashian said of the latest drop and its accompanying imagery. “His creative touch and vision for this collection are exactly what make him the incredible photographer he is today.”

SKIMS Kim Kardashian faux leather scuba collection

Steven Klein
Kim Kardashian skims leather scuba

Steven Klein

“As a photographer, I am inspired in collaborating with icons,” Klein added. “Icons exert a magnetic pull that allows the viewer to superimpose a dream reality, a kind of hyper existence. Icons are symbols, the alphabet of desire. Kim speaks this language. Our work together has been an exploration of the power of the image, the beauty of experimentation/the alchemical process of ICON.”

In addition to black, the pieces are available in brown and grey for the scuba collection and both matte and shiny options for the faux leather pieces. It's all available now at skims.com.

Related Articles
Sofia Vergara Mother's Day LA
Sofía Vergara Shared Her Summer Beauty Secret While Wearing Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms
Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kylie Jenner Matched Her Fiery Red String Bikini to a Glass of Red Wine
Margot Robbie Press Junket Barbie
Margot Robbie Wore a Pink and White Polka Dot Minidress With a Massive Midriff Cutout
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Summer Maternity Style in an Underboob-Baring String Bikini
US President Joe Biden, right, and First Lady Jill Biden State Dinner
Jill Biden’s Custom Emerald Green Gown Had a Symbolic Nod to India
The Best Swimsuits on Amazon for All Your Summer Needs
The 19 Best Swimsuits on Amazon for All Your Summer Needs
Katie Holmes "Rare Objects" Screening
Katie Holmes Just Wore Ballet Flats to the Ballet
Hailey Bieber kim kardashian tiffany party
Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Both Admitted to Being Members of the Mile High Club
Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024
Zendaya Wore the Trippiest Plunging Matching Set to the Louis Vuitton Fashion Show
Dua Lipa attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center
Dua Lipa's Itsy-Bitsy, Teenie-Weenie, Butterfly Polka Dot Bikini Just Totally Made Our Day
Hailey Bieber Saint Laurent Instagram
Hailey Bieber Posed in Her Underwear and a Huge Saint Laurent Bag
Sophia shows how to tie a bikini top in the butterfly style, one genius way to tie a bikini top.
9 Genius Ways to Tie a Bikini Top
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union Soaked Up the Sun in a White Cut-Out Bikini and Butt-Length Ponytail
An exclusive photo of Khloe Kardashian's Good American x Bodyglove swimwear line.
Khloé Karadashian's New Good American Swim Collab Serves Up Major '80s Nostalgia
NEWS: Sheer Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Totally See-Through Brown Top Just Convinced Us to Ditch Our Bras This Summer
Emma Roberts DSW
Emma Roberts Is Giving the Green Light to Quirky Baseball Caps With Swimsuits