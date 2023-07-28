Kim Kardashian Just Debuted What Might Be Her Shortest Haircut Yet

Over the years, Kim Kardashian has sported her fair share of short hairstyles — from a razor-sharp shoulder-skimming cut to an angular bob. But seemingly nothing has ever been as short as her latest chop.



On Thursday, the makeup mogul debuted a chin-length bob haircut on her Instagram Story, where she posted a series of videos that featured her new 'do. In the first clip, Kim wore a black SKIMs tube top with matching long sweatpants, as she snapped a mirror selfie of her freshly-shorn brunette locks. Afterwards, she shared a few more selfie videos while lounging in bed in a black robe and her hair tousled to one side.



Kim Kardashian Instagram

"I want to show you guys my new hair," Kim told her 362 million Instagram followers, before proceeding to throw up a peace sign and pucker her lips at the camera.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim's new shorter style does remind us of Kourtney Kardashian's sleek bob, but fingers crossed it doesn't stir up any new drama between the sisters. The two recently were in a full-on feud after Kourtney accused Kim of prioritizing money over family by copying her wedding and "la dolce vita lifestyle" with a business deal.



During an episode of The Kardashians, Kim fired back in her confessional: "You stole my fucking wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I’m copying her la dolce vita lifestyle? Okay.”