Kim Kardashian Wore a Naked Version of This Classic Springtime Staple

From dresses to tops, skirts, and even pants, the sheer trend has seemingly overtaken every inch of our wardrobes. But leave it to Kim Kardashian, the queen of naked fashion, to find the one clothing item it hasn't reached — until now.



On Saturday, the fashion and beauty entrepreneur attended game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in Los Angeles, wearing a full-blown sartorial oxymoron: a sheer jacket (isn't the whole point of a jacket is to keep warm?). Anyway, Kim's white see-through trench coat featured a hood and oversized long sleeves, and matched the transparent polish on her nails. Her refreshed version of the classic springtime staple was paired with baggy, light-wash jeans and a coordinating pair of denim heels. A diamond necklace that spelled out her name and a sculptural silver handbag positioned on the sidelines finished off her courtside look.



Kardashian pulled her dark brunette hair back into a sleek bun with a middle part, and combined a smoky eye with '90s-style lined lips.

Getty

Just a day earlier, Kim was spotted out and about on the East Coat in much more formal attire. For a nighttime event in New York City, the reality star was photographed in head-to-toe black, with her outfit consisting of a black croc-embossed dress with a halter silhouette and a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with black lace-up heels, a fringed black evening bag, and a chunky crystal choker layered over her dress's high neckline. Meanwhile, her glam included all of her beauty signatures: a slicked-back bun, dramatic smoky eye makeup, and frosted lips.

