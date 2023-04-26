Kim Kardashian Yassified Business Casual in a Completely See-Through Pantsuit

Which she layered over SKIMS, of course.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on April 26, 2023 @ 09:18AM
kim kardashian time100 summit
Photo:

getty images

While Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a sexy sheer dress, catsuit, or bikini (in fact, she’s practically spearheaded the gauzy movement over the years), the queen of transparent dressing just outdid even herself by arriving at the 2023 Time100 Summit in a completely see-through pantsuit. 

On Tuesday, the SKIMS founder was spotted heading into New York City’s Lincoln Center in a head-turning transparent ivory leather blazer and matching leather jeans, both from Rick Owens’s SS23 EDFU Runway collection. Always the entrepreneur, Kardashian capitalized on the see-through look by layering it over a pair of ivory-colored high-waisted SKIMS underwear and a coordinating bandeau top. A diamond-covered Ruby Stella “Kim” necklace, diamond stud earrings, and a smattering of silver rings completed Kim’s look, and she wore her hair up in a Pamela Anderson-style updo complete with two face-framing strands. 

As for glam, Kardashian skipped her typical smoky eye and heavy eyeliner in favor of a simple bronzy complexion and eyeshadow look, which she complemented by swiping on a glossy pink lip.

Aside from just looking great, Kim also utilized the summit’s stage to get candid about her future career in criminal justice reform when talking with moderator Poppy Harlow during her appearance. 

kim kardashian time100 summit

getty images

“I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time,” Kardashian shared after being asked if she’d ever consider leaving the public eye. “The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her.”

She continued, “I always joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney.”

