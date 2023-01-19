Kim Kardashian Just Purchased Princess Diana’s Famous Amethyst Cross Pendant

Jewelry fit for a queen — literally.

Published on January 19, 2023 @ 09:36AM
Princess Diana, Kim Kardashian
Princess Diana, Kim Kardashian. Photo:

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Nearly a year following her internet-breaking take on Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala (naked dress and all), it seems Kim Kardashian is after another beloved celebrity’s style yet again — or should we say, a beloved royal's style.

According to People, the SKIMS founder attended Sotheby's annual Royal & Noble auction on Wednesday where she purchased a diamond-encrusted amethyst Attallah cross pendant famously worn by Princess Diana. Kardashian reportedly bid on the piece before taking it home for a cool $197,453 within the last five minutes — a price that Sotheby’s notes was “double its pre-auction estimate.”

“This is a bold piece of jewelry by its size, color and style which cannot fail to make a vibrant statement, whether it be of faith or fashion — or indeed both," Sotheby London's Head of Jewelry, Kristian Spofforth, shared in a statement reported by People. "We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name.”

Sources also confirmed to the publication that Kardashian is “honored” to own the pendant (which features square-cut amethysts surrounded by circular-cut diamonds) and plans to add the piece to a collection of jewelry that was once worn or owned by “strong, iconic women who have inspired Kim.”

Princess Diana wore the pendant on multiple occasions throughout her life, including during Birthright’s 1987 London charity gala. At the time, she styled the piece with a long pearl chain, a purple velvet gown with a dramatic collar, and an equally stunning pair of statement drop earrings.

