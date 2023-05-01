Kim Kardashian Stepped Out Met Gala-Ready in Head-to-Toe Chanel

It's barely Monday, and Kim Kardashian has already nailed the Met Gala theme. Yesterday, the billionaire businesswoman teased what's to come while stepping out for Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner in New York City, dressed in a look that fully embodied this year's exhibition, which pays tribute to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld.



Wearing a skintight, midriff-baring Chanel crop top in gray, Kim paired the itty-bitty shirt with black leather pants that seamlessly folded into her matching pointed-toe boots. She finished off the look with one of Lagerfeld's signature accessories — a pair of black leather motorcycle gloves — as well as a black quilted trunk from the fashion house and huge shield sunglasses with the 'CC' logo prominently printed on each side and a gold-and-leather chain lanyard hanging from the lenses.



Getty

Kim pulled her dark brunette hair back into a low-slung ponytail with a middle part, while keeping the rest of her glam simple with just a swipe of pink lipstick and a dusting of bronzer.

Kardashian's latest outing debunks any rumors claiming that she and her reality TV-famous family were not invited to the Met Gala this year. Back in March, a source told Page Six that Kim wouldn't be attending, as Wintour (the mastermind behind the entire evening) was "cracking down" on the guest list, revealing "no Kardashians" made the cut. But a month later, it was reported that Kim would, in fact, be walking the Met steps on the first Monday in May, and that she wouldn't be the only Kardashian doing so.