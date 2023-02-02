Kim Kardashian Paired a Plunging Scoop Neck Bodysuit With Hip Bone-Baring Joggers

Kim's version of keeping it casual.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 @ 09:31AM
Kim Kardashian bodysuit joggers instagram
Photo:

Instagram/KIM KARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian is all about keeping it real, whether she’s giving business tips to new Harvard grads or getting candid about the realities of co-parenting with Kanye West. Her latest down-to-earth moment? Sharing a bare-faced OOTD selfie while wearing the most casual outfit ever (especially for her).

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder offered a wake-up call to her 343 million Instagram followers with a post captioned, “good morning ✨.” Sporting typical mid-week attire (perhaps before a school carpool run?), Kardashian posed in a white high-cut, scoop-neck bodysuit paired with slightly slouchy gray joggers slung low across her hips to reveal a bit of skin. Simple Adidas x YZY gray tennis shoes, a stack of gold necklaces, and a coordinating fanny pack worn over her shoulder completed Kim’s look, and she wore her brunette waist-skimming hair down, straight, and with a middle part.

Kardashian’s post came shortly after she shared yet another very real post — this time on TikTok, while detailing her skincare routine using only SKNN by Kim products (because, of course). In the video, set to the tune of “Treacherous Twins” by Drake and 21 Savage, the mother-of-four showed off a bare complexion while lathering on several skincare products from her line. 

The A-lister kept her outfit equally as simple during the tutorial, opting for a black sports bra and matching leggings. She slicked her hair back into a tight, braided ponytail, and finished the look with a nude manicure complete with long, square-shaped nails.

Related Articles
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two
Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Paired Her Signature Bangs With an All-Beige Outfit
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline
Khloe Kardashian Good American leather top pants
Khloé Kardashian Paired a Faux Leather Corset Top With Matching Skin-Tight Pants
Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Just Took the Most Iconic Selfie Ever
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Latest Look Revived the Divisive Shorts Trend She Practically Invented
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Wore the Tiniest Underboob-Baring Bikini in This Hard-to-Pull-Off Color
Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015
Kourtney Kardashian balmain. dress instagram
Kourtney Kardashian Was the Latest Kar-Jenner to Free the Nipple in a Graphic Balmain Maxidress
Kim Kardashian Solo TikTok
Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Morning Routine Video on TikTok
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Paris Fashion Week Outfit Featured an Extreme Plunging Corset
Anne Hathaway in Parisian Chic
Anne Hathaway’s Latest Outfit Included a Newsboy Cap
Kate Hudson workout set instagram
Kate Hudson Served Up Major Sweat Sesh Motivation In a Mint Green Bra Top and Matching Joggers
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore Nothing But Latex Lingerie Underneath Her Cinderella-Blue Ruffled Coat
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Slinky Schiaparelli Dress with Fashion's Most Divisive Shoe