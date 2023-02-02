Kim Kardashian Paired a Plunging Scoop Neck Bodysuit With Hip Bone-Baring Joggers

Kim Kardashian is all about keeping it real, whether she’s giving business tips to new Harvard grads or getting candid about the realities of co-parenting with Kanye West. Her latest down-to-earth moment? Sharing a bare-faced OOTD selfie while wearing the most casual outfit ever (especially for her).

On Wednesday, the SKIMS founder offered a wake-up call to her 343 million Instagram followers with a post captioned, “good morning ✨.” Sporting typical mid-week attire (perhaps before a school carpool run?), Kardashian posed in a white high-cut, scoop-neck bodysuit paired with slightly slouchy gray joggers slung low across her hips to reveal a bit of skin. Simple Adidas x YZY gray tennis shoes, a stack of gold necklaces, and a coordinating fanny pack worn over her shoulder completed Kim’s look, and she wore her brunette waist-skimming hair down, straight, and with a middle part.

Kardashian’s post came shortly after she shared yet another very real post — this time on TikTok, while detailing her skincare routine using only SKNN by Kim products (because, of course). In the video, set to the tune of “Treacherous Twins” by Drake and 21 Savage, the mother-of-four showed off a bare complexion while lathering on several skincare products from her line.

The A-lister kept her outfit equally as simple during the tutorial, opting for a black sports bra and matching leggings. She slicked her hair back into a tight, braided ponytail, and finished the look with a nude manicure complete with long, square-shaped nails.