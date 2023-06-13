Kim Kardashian's Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini Is a Complete Slay

While she's no stranger to over-the-top, over-designed, and gimmicky swimwear (think: cutouts and under- and side-boob baring 'fits not fit for any sort of swimming), Kim Kardashian proved that sometimes, going basic isn't so bad. In her latest Instagram post, Kardashian posed in a simple, straightforward high-cut hot pink bikini to show that less can sometimes be more. In the carousel of photos, Kardashian posed poolside (though there was a peek of ocean over her shoulder) in the simple suit, which had triangular cups, a halter neckline, and tiny bottoms.

"Pinky swear?!" she wrote alongside the photos, which came without any sort of context or clues as to which beach she was lounging near. She kept the look simple, without adding any sunnies (she shaded her eyes with her hand) or jewelry.

Earlier today, some critics called Kim out for posting unflattering pics of her friends, even after the mother and reality star claimed that she removed photos if they showed anyone in anything but their best light

“I’ll tell you if Malika looks bad, I’ll delete it. Even if I look amazing,” Kim said in an episode of The Kardashians. “No one else is gonna look at 10 people in a photo, but I do.”

She had been called out for sitting down to edit photos instead of living in the moment with her sisters. Over the weekend, Kim and her sister Khloé were spent a night with Tristan Thompson’s best friend, Savas Oguz, and people noticed that Khloé looked less than picture-perfect in a Story post.

Instagram/KimKardashian

“Kim is so rude for posting this honestly. It’s just a bad blurry photo that makes her look worse than she is,” a commenter wrote on Reddit. Another backed up the claim, writing, “Kim would never let Khloé post this if she looked like that.”

In April 202, Khloé opened up about her insecurities and online trolls pointing out every issue with her posts. She opened up in an Instagram post that went up after unedited photos of her were spread across the internet without her knowing.

“As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn't flattering in bad lighting or doesn't capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared," she wrote.

