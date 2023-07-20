Kim Kardashian Just Implied That She Dated Pete Davidson Too Soon After Her Divorce From Kanye West

"I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
Published on July 20, 2023 @ 10:31AM
Kim Kardashian 2023 Time100 Gala Ivory Silk Dress
Photo:

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is getting candid about her relationship history and wondering if she really gave herself enough time to "heal" from her Kanye West divorce before jumping into another relationship.

Let us jog your memory — in October 2021, Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live and hit it off with former cast member Pete Davidson. The two went on to have a fairly public nine-month whirlwind romance before ultimately calling it quits in August 2022. It happened to be one of the most notable pop culture moments in recent history. (Although, nowadays all we can talk about is "Barbenheimer.") Flash forward to now, on this week's episode of The Kardashians, the businesswoman is questioning whether she moved on too "fast."

"I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast," she says to her younger half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, referring to her time with Davidson. "It got my mind away from like stuff and that’s not a way to run from things. It’s better to deal, heal … that’s a good one. Deal, heal, and then …" Kendall then jumps in to add, "Feel, deal, heal."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 2023 Met Gala Marilyn Monroe Dress

Getty Images

In a different scene, Kardashian explains that she got emotional while going through her storage unit of clothes since fashion was something she and her ex-husband West had bonded over.

"The storage facility that I have and I just went, I didn’t realize it was like the day our divorce was final, I was cleaning it out," she says to her sisters. "I get so emotional or sentimental, you know, but sometimes I’m like, why do I hold on to this?"

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscar After-Party

Getty Images

Kendall chimes in to comfort her sister saying, "Yeah, you’re holding on to the reality that you thought you were gonna live, this whole fantasy you created in your head of like what your marriage was gonna be like, and it completely shifted to something you would’ve never expected, obviously."

Kim reiterates that despite everything West has done to her (or said publicly), she will not be negative around their kids. (The exes share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.)

"After all the mean things that he’s done, the kids have no clue. They don’t know a thing," she says before adding that the children "think their dad is the best thing and the most amazing thing and he’s so great with them, why would I take that away from them because I’m angry?"

She continued, "I mean, granted, I have a lot to be angry at, but they don’t know that. I still have a stocking. You know, and North wanted to post like all of our decorations and she posted the stocking and I’m like, 'Oh my God. People are gonna think I agree with some of the things he says.'"

