Kim Kardashian Tried Out a Sex Tip Passed Down from Her Grandma with Pete Davidson

Surprisingly, the typically-reserved Kim Kardashian opened up about her sex life with Pete Davidson. But what's even more shocking? One of the former couple's romps was inspired by her 88-year-old grandmother.



During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim returned home from Italy and had a girls' catchup with her mom, Kris Jenner, grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, and her younger sister Khloé Kardashian when she revealed that she and Pete got intimate during a recent staycation in Los Angeles.



"You know what's so crazy?" she asked her grandmother. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you." She added, "I know that's really creepy."

While many grandmas might have felt uncomfortable hearing about their granddaughter's sexscapades, MJ just had one question for Kim. "Not in the lobby?" she jokingly asked. "Not in the lobby!" Kim exclaimed. "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"



MJ assured Kim, "I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once."



Meanwhile, later in the conversation, Kris gave her approval of Pete, explaining that the comedian "is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete, he fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy. She laughs. She's more confident. Pete brings out the best in her."

