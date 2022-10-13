Kim Kardashian Tried Out a Sex Tip Passed Down from Her Grandma with Pete Davidson

"How creepy to think of your grandma before you have sex."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 @ 08:00AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

@kimkardashian/Instagram

Surprisingly, the typically-reserved Kim Kardashian opened up about her sex life with Pete Davidson. But what's even more shocking? One of the former couple's romps was inspired by her 88-year-old grandmother. 

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim returned home from Italy and had a girls' catchup with her mom, Kris Jenner, grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, and her younger sister Khloé Kardashian when she revealed that she and Pete got intimate during a recent staycation in Los Angeles.  

"You know what's so crazy?" she asked her grandmother. "Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you." She added, "I know that's really creepy." 

While many grandmas might have felt uncomfortable hearing about their granddaughter's sexscapades, MJ just had one question for Kim. "Not in the lobby?" she jokingly asked. "Not in the lobby!" Kim exclaimed. "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"

MJ assured Kim, "I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once."

Meanwhile, later in the conversation, Kris gave her approval of Pete, explaining that the comedian "is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete, he fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy. She laughs. She's more confident. Pete brings out the best in her."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Leopard Pants
Kim Kardashian Says She's Not Ready to Date Yet After Breaking Up With Pete Davidson
Kim, Kourtney, and KhloÃ© Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Explained Why She's Not as Close With Sisters Kim and Khloé Anymore
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Looking at Each Other 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Asked a 'Saturday Night Live' Producer for Pete Davidson's Number
Kylie Jenner Blue Velvet Dress Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner's Plunging Velvet Gown Is Giving Gothic Vampire
Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian "The Kardashians" Premiere
Here's What We Know About Season 2 of 'The Kardashians'
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Looking at Each Other 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian Is "More in Love With Pete Davidson Than Ever"
Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Platinum Blonde Hair
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Matching Platinum Blonde Hair Now
Kim Kardashian Cutout Corset
Kim Kardashian Wore a Corset with a Cutout Straight Down the Middle
Kim Kardashian Silver One-Shoulder Dress FGI 36th Annual Night of Stars Gala
Kim Kardashian's Latest Manicure Subtly Paid Tribute to Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Instagram PDA Double Date
Kim Kardashian Said Pete Davidson is the "Nicest Human Being"
Kim Kardashian Just Shared a PDA-Filled Video With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Just Kissed In Her Latest Instagram Video
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Table Dinner Instagram
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stepped Out in Coordinating Denim Outfits
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
The Kardashians Allegedly "Love" Kim Kardashian's Relationship With Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian Blue Tight Dress 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Summer Version of Her Go-To Black Catsuit
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Sitting On Ground First Instagram Together
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Latest Date Is So Relatable
Kim Kardashian Pete Davidson Pizza Place Table PDA Instagram
Pete Davidson Supported Kim Kardashian at the Blac Chyna Trial