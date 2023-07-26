Kim Kardashian Casually Wore a Super-Rare Birkin to a Soccer Game

Kim Kardashian is a bona fide soccer fanatic now. Just a few days after she was spotted in Miami taking in Lionel Messi's first game for Inter Miami CF in the 2023 Leagues Cup, she was seen at another match. This time, however, she was all the way in Osaka, soaking up the sights and sounds of the Al-Nassr FC v. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. game in Japan. And while she channeled Miami perfectly for the Floridian face-off between Inter Miami and Mexican side Cruz Azul with a tiny candy-pink Chanel belt bag, her choice of accessory for this latest pitch-side appearance was decidedly even more luxe. Kardashian carried a rare Himalayan Hermès crocodile-skin Birkin to the game, a bag that's sometimes up for auction with a price tag of $150,000 and can even reach $480,000.

Kim paired the ultra-rare bag, which is named for the Himalayan cat, not the mountain range, with a super-tight cream-colored tank top and baggy off-white jeans with moto detailing. She finished with bright cobalt-blue shoes and pulled her long, dark hair back into a sleek ponytail.

kyliejenner/Instagram

Kim's not the only Kardashian-Jenner with this specific Hermès combo. Kylie Jenner, her younger sister, has a similarly extravagant croc bag, and momager Kris Jenner has a Kelly-style bag in the same Himalayan coloring. Though none of the Kar-Jenners have gone into detail as to which specifications they own, the bags can boast white gold and diamond hardware, which adds to the price tag and allure. Experts at auction site 1stdibs once told Vogue: "The 30-centimeter diamond Himalayan Birkin is possibly the rarest and most desirable handbag in the world." The bag is also only offered to "a highly respected VIP client."



Kim hasn't shared any fun facts about her Birkin, but she was spotted at Japan's Amore Vintage, a hotspot for Hermès resale that's become TikTok famous. No news yet on whether she snagged the bag there or was just adding more options to her accessory lineup.

