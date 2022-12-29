Kim Kardashian Said She's Open to the Idea of Remarrying and Having More Kids

Kim Kardashian is bearing it all. Just days after getting candid about the realities of co-parenting four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, the star sat down for an episode of the Goop Podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow to open up about whether she could ever see herself one day remarrying or having more kids.

On Wednesday’s episode, Paltrow prompted Kardashian’s discussion by asking the SKIMs founder if she’d ever wed again following marriages to Damon Thomas, Kris Humphries, and West. “I don't know,” Kardashian said before agreeing with Paltrow’s comment that she’s “such a romantic.”

“I am. I am. I have this fantasy in my head, like fourth's time's a charm, it's gonna — it's gonna work out,” she shared. “I feel, like honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one] — the first one, I just don't know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly because all my friends were at that place and that's where I should have been, and I didn't accept that that just wasn't where I was and realized that that was okay.”

She continued, “And now, I feel like I would definitely take my time — and I would be okay for a forever partnership as well. I would want a marriage, but I'm so happy to take my time."

Kardashian then added that when it comes to eventually having more kids, her mindset is “never say never.” “​​I'm obviously right at the end of that conversation,” the mother of four explained. “And would have to have someone in my life for a while to make that decision. Whatever is meant to be will be. I'm taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”