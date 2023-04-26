Kim Kardashian Officiated Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage's Las Vegas Wedding as They Were Serenaded by Shania Twain

In the same chapel where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot, no less.

Published on April 26, 2023 @ 01:24PM
Kim kardashian chris appleton fashion awards
Photo:

getty images

Despite what her haters may say, Kim Kardashian is actually a woman of many talents (reality star, mother of four, and a businesswoman, just to name a few) — and she just added another hyphen to her already long list of titles: ordained minister.

On Wednesday, Kim’s hairstylist and longtime friend, Chris Appleton, followed in Kourtney Kardashian’s footsteps by announcing that he’d wed actor Lukas Gage in the same Las Vegas chapel where Kourt and her husband, Travis Barker, had tied the knot a year prior. As if that weren’t enough of a KarJenner tie, Appleton also revealed that Kim was actually the one to marry the pair, which he (of course) documented via Instagram photo dump.

chris appleton lukas gage fashion awards

getty images

In the snaps, Kardashian posed alongside Appleton and Gage in a plunging lace-up leather maxidress and matching choker necklace that coordinated with the couple’s all-black ensembles. While the second slide in the dump showed the trio standing in front of a heart-covered gate, a later photo showed the SKIMS founder in action, reading from a piece of paper as the pair stood holding hands. 

Kim wasn’t the only A-lister present during the intimate nuptials, however; Shania Twain also made an appearance to help celebrate the happy couple. In the post’s final slide, a video showed the singer serenading Gage and Appleton with her hit “You're Still the One” in a sparkly black top and casual blue jeans. 

“We did it 💍Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain,” Appleton captioned his post. 

Plenty of Chris’s celebrity friends were sure to flood the post’s comments to congratulate the newlyweds as well, with Maude Apatow writing, “Congratulations!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️” and Dua Lipa adding, “😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

