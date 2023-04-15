Kim Kardashian's Nude Bikini Is a Sexy Optical Illusion

Naked, but not.

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to find the sexiest swimsuit for summer — because, of course she would. And no, it's not a barely-there string bikini, nor is it a sliced-and-diced cutout one-piece. Instead, it's actually something much more modest yet surprisingly seductive.  

On Saturday, the mom and fashion entrepreneur modeled a flesh-colored two-piece that was nearly the same color as her freshly-bronzed skin, creating the illusion that she was naked without actually being in the nude. In a selfie taken from her minimalist bathroom and shared to Instagram, Kim teamed together a pair of cheeky beige bottoms and a matching triangle top from her new SKIMs Swim collection, and captioned the sexy swimsuit snap: "I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA." 

ICYMI, it's been uncharacteristically rainy in Los Angeles this past month.

Nary an accessory in sight, Kim pulled her dark brunette hair back into a sleek bun and had on little-to-no makeup.

Yesterday, Kim was spotted running errands in Calabasas seemingly dressed for an entirely different season. Wearing a skintight black mockneck top with long sleeves, Kim tucked the shirt into a pair of baggy carpenter jeans in a medium wash. She accessorized her outfit with coordinating denim pointed-toe boots and her signature wraparound shield sunglasses — but this time, with an exaggerated nose bridge accent. Meanwhile, her waist-length waves tumbled down her back and were parted down the middle.

Kim Kardashian

Getty
