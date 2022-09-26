Kim Kardashian Says She's Not Ready to Date Yet After Breaking Up With Pete Davidson

Last week, during an appearance with James Corden, Kim Kardashian found herself inundated with guys looking to link up with her in the wake of her Pete Davidson breakup. During her chat with Corden, she said that she would be open to dating a "scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, [or] attorney.” Now, she's backtracking. She told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that at the moment, she sees herself dating "absolutely no one."

While she was on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kardashian explained that men in the medical and science fields reached out to her after her comments, and after all the attention, she realized she needed time for herself.

“I’m not looking for anything,” she added. “I think I really just need to be by myself and focus and finish school and [focus on] my kids.”

Ripa went on to suggest that she look for an industry "titan." All the better to match her entreprenurial spirit.

Following a previous breakup, Kim said that she wanted to be with someone and enjoy the “little things."



“I have all the big things,” she said in an episode of her family's now-defunct reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I have the extravagant, everything you could ever possibly imagine, and no one will ever do it like that. I know that […] and I’m grateful for those experiences. But, I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”