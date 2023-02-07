Kim Kardashian and North West Made the Cutest Mother-Daughter GRWM

Nothing is stronger than a mother-daughter bond — even when you're as famous as Kim Kardashian and North West. The dynamic duo always prioritizes spending time together — whether they're filming silly TikToks, getting ready for school, or doing both simultaneously.

Earlier this week, the two shared a somewhat chaotic, but on brand, GRWM (aka "Get Ready With Me" for the TikTok amateurs) video to their joint TikTok account that captured Kardashian helping North style her hair all set to the tune of SZA's "Good Days."

At one point, Kardashian sprayed water onto North's curls before brushing through them as the 9-year-old applied gel to her roots. In a move on par with her usual demeanor, West began moving around and dancing as her mom tried to pull back her hair, prompting Kardashian to laugh. West then mouthed the lyrics while haphazardly spraying her hair, catching a giggling Kardashian in some of the mist. Kardashian joined her daughter in mouthing the lyrics to the song from the artist's new hit album, SOS.

West then took over the video, further slicking back her hair with a styling stick and showing followers the final look. "Hairstyle of the day ❤️," the caption read.

Of course, Kim is no stranger to a glam tutorial herself. After all, North is her mother's daughter. In fact, just yesterday, Kim shared a solo beauty vlog to her Instagram where she filmed her skincare routine using her brand, SKKN by Kim. Although North sat this one out, her younger brother Saint poked his head in for a cameo on his mom's post.