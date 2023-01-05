Is Kim Kardashian a Swiftie Now?

North West certainly is.

By
Christopher Luu
Published on January 5, 2023 @ 05:56PM
Once upon a time, Kim Kardashian and her then-husband were feuding with Taylor Swift. It had to do with a secret (or not-so-secret?) call, a song, a music video, and a whole lot of drama that had Kim K stans and Swifties butting heads. Well, times have changed. Kim is no longer with her husband and Taylor Swift and the mother and entrepreneur has stated on the record that she finds a lot of Swift's tracks to be "super cute and catchy." One person that seems to have no beef at all with Taylor? TikTok sensation North West, who enlisted her mother for a dance-along to one of Swift's most popular tracks, "Shake it Off."

In a 'Tok posted today, North and Kim dance along to the song with a Sanrio filter that put the brand's My Melody character into their pupils. While there's no telling what connection can be drawn between a sweet animated rabbit, Taylor Swift lyrics, and the athleisure that both North and mommy Kim are wearing, it's a cute little clip that shows that there's definitely no, ahem, bad blood between Kardashian and Swift.

The clip shows Kim with super-short hair. According to E! News, Kardashian ditched her extensions and has been wearing her hair at its natural length. Like her TSwift homage, Kim's Christmas clip was set to music. This time, North and Kim danced along to the classic tune "Baby, It's Cold Outside" and Kim looked to be fresh from the shower, makeup-free, and extension-less. 

After that post, Kim shared a new makeover, bringing back her brunette color. Chris Appleton, her hair stylist, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her saying, "We're back!"

