Kim Kardashian and North West Had a Stylish Mother-Daughter Moment on the Red Carpet

At 9 years old, North West is already well on her way to becoming a full-blown fashion icon. From sitting front row at the best of the best runway shows during Paris Fashion Week to starring solo on magazine covers, there's no denying that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child is a budding style star — and last night, she was able to check another sartorial success off the list after attending her first award show ceremony.



Joining her mom on the red carpet at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, North showed off her edgy personal style in an all-black outfit. On top, she wore a black T-shirt underneath a cropped black blazer, and on bottom, she opted for wide-leg black pants that zipped open on the sides, revealing a pair of chunky platform boots below. North accessorized with a diamond necklace that featured a cross charm and rectangular shield sunglasses.



Kim, for her part, flashed her flesh in a midriff-baring bra top and a matching high-waisted wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit. Both pieces were constructed from a gray suiting material for an appropriate amount of polish, and Kim finished off her look with a pair of metallic gunmetal wraparound sandals, a stack of silver bangles, and a sculptural neck-plate necklace.

Getty

The fashionable mother-daughter were on hand to present family friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton with the Hair Artist of the Year Award. North took the mic first, exclaiming to the audience: "There’s no words. Chris Appleton’s the best."



"Okay, well, you’ve heard it from North West," Kim said, before adding some sweet words about Appleton herself per Entertainment Tonight.