Of Course Kim Kardashian and North West's Courtside Style Is Next-Level

Repping the Lakers in style.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Updated on May 13, 2023 @ 11:26AM
Kim Kardashian, North West
Photo:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Last night, the Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors during the 2023 NBA Playoffs in Los Angeles — and while that's exciting for some, for others, it was off the court where the real action happened. Take, for instance, Kim Kardashian and her nine-year-old daughter North West, who turned the basketball game into their own personal mother-daughter fashion show. 

Sitting courtside in the front row, Kim and North represented the Lakers in coordinating outfits. In Kim's case that meant wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with Jack Nicholson's face and the phrase "No Joke. We're Back" in gold and purple (Lakers' team colors). She paired her graphic tee with black leather pants that featured a high-shine finish, as well as snakeskin sandals and layers of diamond necklaces. Kardashian's dark hair was pulled back into a polished top knot with her baby hairs smoothed to her forehead.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Instagram

North, meanwhile, wore a Lakers Jersey underneath an oversized black and yellow leather motorcycle jacket from Gucci, shredded jeans, and black sneakers. She styled her hair in pigtails while matching her mom's sculpted edges.

Yesterday's game was just one of many stylish mother-daughter moments between Kim and North as of late. Earlier this month, ahead of the Met Gala, the two twinned in head-to-toe black leather Chanel ensembles that included quilted handbags and huge shield sunglasses. And just days before, Kardashian and her eldest daughter walked the red carpet together at The Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, with Kim wearing a midriff-baring gray bra top and matching wrap skirt, and, North, in an edgy all-black outfit. 

