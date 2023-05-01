Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala Look Was "Dripping" in Real Pearls

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer
Published on May 1, 2023
After causing quite the stir with two previous Met Gala looks (How could anyone forget the faceless T-shirt gown and the controversial Marilyn moment?), Kim Kardashian has arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in another outfit that's sure to have the internet talking (and possibly breaking, in true Kimberly fashion).

On the first Monday in May, Kardashian arrived on the steps of the Met to honor the late great Karl Lagerfeld in a draping Schiaparelli dress made of real pearls. The high neckline of the gown featured a silver ornate choker, and a break in pearls revealed the gown's satin corset midsection. As if the hundreds (thousands?) of real pearls weren't enough, Kardashian added ruffled statement sleeves that flowed into a long crêpe train that trailed behind her. She accessorized with pearl earrings, a smattering of rings, and ivory strappy heels.

Her hair (back to black after last year's platinum moment) was styled in a Pamela Anderson-inspired updo with two curled face-framing strands. Her glam included her signature neutrals and rosy cheeks.

"I wanted pearls, I thought what is more Karl [than] the iconic Chanel pearls?" Kardashian told the Vogue livestream hosts Chloe Fineman and Derek Blasberg. "I wanted to be dripping in pearls. I told my daughter to grab them all, they’re real pearls."

Kim Kardashian Met Gala

Getty Images

Of course, last year, Kim arrived to the Gilded Glamour carpet at the very last moment with her boyfriend at the time Pete Davidson in tow. Kardashian famously wore Marilyn Monroe's Happy Birthday, Mr. President dress, which she borrowed from Ripley's Believe It Or Not. Kardashian ended up changing into the gown on-site and was only allowed to wear it on the carpet, for preservation purposes. For the actual gala, Kardashian changed into a replica of the artifact. The historical dress garnered the reality star a lot of backlash for multiple reasons, including the fact that she lost 16 pounds to fit into said gown.

Kim Kardashian Met Gala

Getty Images

The year prior, the SKIMS founder showed up in a head-to-toe jersey ensemble, which included a face mask and pantaleggings, to fit the American Independence theme. "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!," Kardashian wrote to Instagram at the time. She's not wrong.

