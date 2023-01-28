Kim Kardashian Is Still Loyal to the $6 Makeup Wipes She's Been Using Since 2015

They’re my new go-to.

By
Sophie Wirt
Sohpie Wirt
Sophie Wirt
Sophie a beauty commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, haircare, and makeup.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 28, 2023 @ 03:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kim Kardashian Neutrogena Wipes
Photo:

Getty Images

A few years ago, at a press event, esteemed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury proclaimed that she sleeps in her makeup. I’ve been puzzled by this statement since; Tilbury’s skin, eternally aglow, does not fit the image of someone who sleeps in their foundation every night. (Perhaps it’s her famous Magic Cream?)

But for makeup-wearing mortals — including Kim Kardashian — removal is a must. To sleep in foundation is to invite clogged pores and, consequently, breakouts. The SKIMS founder favors Neutrogena’s Calming Cleansing Makeup Remover face wipes, per a recent glimpse into her skincare stash. “I love to travel with so many different essentials,” she said in a recent Instagram video, showing a slew of travel-sized skincare and the unmistakable purple packaging of the nighttime wipes.

Neutrogena Night Calming Cleansing Makeup Remover Face Wipes

Amazon

Shop now: amazon.com; $12

The Neutrogena cleansing wipes melt makeup — including waterproof mascara — in a few swipes. Ultra-soft and lightly scented with sleep-promoting fragrance, they’re a blissful addition to any wind down ritual. Unlike many makeup wipes, they’re devoid of discernable residue; instead, skin feels freshly cleansed without the need for H2O. Plus, they’re more environmentally conscious than most, as they’re made from 100 percent plant-based materials and are biodegradable.

Kim K Neutrogena wipes

Instagram Stories @kimkardashian

Kardashian has been a fan of Neutrogena wipes for almost a decade. In a 2015 interview with Into the Gloss, she praised the brand’s original makeup removing wipes (also an InStyle favorite), saying “they take off everything, but really gently — even mascara!” Like the originals, Neutrogena’s calming nighttime wipes are gentle and effective. The key difference is their soothing scent — a blissful botanical blend — which makes them all the more enjoyable to use. On nights when I simply cannot be bothered to double cleanse, these wipes provide a calming, quick alternative that leaves me fresh-faced in the morning.

Free of skin-drying alcohol, soaps, and many common irritants, these wipes are designed to work for all skin types, including sensitive skin. One reviewer who has “very sensitive skin” says “[they’re] the only wipes that don’t make my skin burn,” noting that the wipes add “softness to [their] bedtime ritual.” Another deems them “the best makeup-removing wipes ever.” With 4,000 stellar Amazon reviews, they’re a must-have for makeup wearers. “They take off all my makeup and the scent is incredible, very calming,” added another shopper.

Shop the Neutrogena’s Calming Cleansing Makeup Remover face wipes for a soothing, makeup-annihilating addition to your bedtime routine — particularly for days when skinside cleansing feels like too much effort.

