Kim Kardashian Elevated Her Minimalist White Slip Dress With Bedazzled Bra-Style Straps

Minimal fashion, maximum impact.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on April 27, 2023 @ 08:07AM
Kim Kardashian is the queen of minimalist dressing. You'll be hard-pressed to see her step out in anything but head-to-toe monochrome, and once upon a time, her closet was a neutrals-only zone. And last night, she mastered the understated aesthetic once again — but this time, on the red carpet. 

On Wednesday, Kim attended the Time100 Gala hosted at the Lincoln Center in New York City, and for the annual celebration, the fashion-slash-beauty entrepreneur went braless underneath a simple white slip dress. While, at first glance, the floor-sweeping silk gown might of seemed like a bore, her outfit's details gave it an alluring effect. Take, for instance, the number of diamond necklaces layered around Kim's neck, or the pearlescent conch-shaped clutch by Chanel that she held in one hand. But arguably, the tiniest yet most impactful element of all was the lingerie-style bra straps with crystal-embellished buckles that adorned the dress.  

Kim Kardashian

Getty

Kardashian finished off her evening look with her signature glam: hip-length waves with a middle part and dark-lined lips. 

Just a day earlier, Kim spoke at the Time100 summit, admitting that she would be "happy" to give up her reality TV fame to fully become a lawyer. “I would be just as happy being an attorney full time,” she said. “I always joke with my mom [Kris Jenner] — who’s my manager — I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney.’” And though, Kim hopes to balance both careers for as long as possible, she says criminal justice reform will be her life's "most meaningful work."

