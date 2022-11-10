Kim Kardashian Knew She'd Get Backlash for Wearing Marilyn Monroe's Dress to the Met Gala

Months after the 2022 Met Gala and its viral Marilyn Monroe moment, fans are getting a chance to relive the glamour and drama of the night with Kim Kardashian. During a chat with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, she revealed that she expected that she'd be criticized for wearing Marilyn's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress from 1962, but noted that it was worth the trouble, because she loved the idea of wearing such a legendary gown.

"I'm a little nervous some people will hate, and just be like, 'How dare she think she can step into Marilyn's dress,'" Kim said on Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. "And I get that."

During her chat, she also explained exactly how it all went down the night of the Met Gala. From start to finish, with her blonde hair and the replica dress and the changing room, Kim detailed everything that had to happen for her to create that red carpet moment.

"All of this — this losing weight, dyeing the hair for 30 hours, leaving the hotel in a robe, getting there, changing on the red carpet, just walking to the red carpet, then changing again into a replica of the dress because we can't risk sitting in it and eating dinner," she continued. "Is all for maybe 10 minutes of my life [...] like, that's it."

"I love that Marilyn was a normal girl that figured it out and became the most famous woman in the entire world," Kim said during one of the episode's interviews. "It's just fascinating."



"That sounds like someone we know," a producer later said off-camera. Kim didn't skip a beat when she replied: "Who?"

She went on to say that it took some convincing to even make the Marilyn dress loan happen. Kardashian explained that many people in the fashion industry still don't "trust" her and that it always takes time for her to convince people to lend her clothes. She added that she needed to somehow make the person who owned the original Marilyn dress believe that she could fit into it.



"No one trusted us; for years, they would never send samples," Kim said last week. "Then, once I would get to Paris and try on the samples, they would be like, 'Oh, wait, she actually fits in our stuff.' So, I don't know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I'm a shapeshifter."

Designer Bob Mackie was one of the more vocal critics of Kim's decision. Like many Marilyn fans, he said that the dress was designed for the star and not anyone else — and it should maintain that exclusivity.

"I thought it was a big mistake," designer Bob Mackie told Entertainment Weekly after the Met Gala. "[Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her," he argued. "Nobody else should be seen in that dress."

