Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey Lip-Synced 'It’s a Wrap' With Their Daughters on TikTok

Educating the next generation one social media trend at a time.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on February 21, 2023
Kim Kardashian Mariah Carey north monroe tiktok
Photo:

tiktok/kim kardashian

It may have been just over a year since Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West all but broke the internet by debuting a joint account on TikTok, but we’ve already been blessed with more quality content than we can keep up with. From “get ready with me” videos to hilarious pranks (and even some proof that Kim may now be a Swiftie), the pair is constantly sharing behind-the-scenes looks into their lives with their millions of followers. The latest video to grace our feeds? An iconic mother-daughter lip-sync collaboration that featured one unexpected (but incredibly familiar) face.

On Monday, Kardashian and West, who she shares with ex Kanye West, teamed up with Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe, who she shares with ex Nick Cannon, to film an adorable TikTok featuring Carey’s famous track, “It’s a Wrap.” In the clip, which Kim also posted to her personal TikTok account, 9-year-old North and 11-year-old Monroe are seen performing a dance routine to the song while mouthing the lyrics before their moms hop in the frame to join them, singing into hair brushes all the while. 

Clearly not wanting the SKIMS founder and singer to steal their spotlight, the girls then playfully pushed their moms out of frame with giggles all around. 

“Its a wrap! But never for us!” Kardashian, who wore a black tank top and sweatpants in the clip, captioned the video. For her part, Carey looked a bit more glam for the occasion in a white patterned jacket paired with black leather pants and heeled booties. 

Naturally, fans were quick to flood the video's comments to voice what we were all thinking after witnessing such a legendary collab: “Imagine casually inviting Mariah Carey to your house,” one user wrote while a separate commenter added, “I did not expect that…iconic.”

