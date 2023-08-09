Kim Kardashian Channeled Audrey Hepburn in Marc Jacobs's New Campaign

Kim Kardashian has a new line item to add to her very long résumé, and she's continuing her takeover in the high fashion space. On Wednesday, Marc Jacobs announced Kardashian as the face of its Fall 2023 campaign, which features lots of polka dots, oversized silhouettes, and of course, platform heels.

In the images, lensed by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Alastair McKimm, Kardashian is seen posing alongside a giant inflatable set designed by creative studio PLAYLAB. In one photo, Kardashian lays on giant chromatic blow-up letters while channeling Audrey Hepburn in a black corset top, a fitted leather pencil skirt, polka-dot opera gloves, and a matching shoulder bag. Stark white ankle-breaking strappy platforms and beaded choker give the retro silhouette a more modern vibe.



Tyrone Lebon

In a different shot, Kim rests her elbow on top of a massive inflatable version of the same shoes (which look reminiscent of Bratz dolls) while wearing a large black puffer jacket and a matching skirt with an oversized polka-dot print. She accessorizes with black leather gloves and a matching curved shoulder bag. In the final look, Kim wears a black buttoned denim jacket with puffy statement sleeves and a peplum hem, styled with a knit skirt, polka-dot tights, the aforementioned gloves, and a mini version of the brand's viral "The Totebag" purse. In all the images, Kardashian wears her shiny brown hair straight and long with a middle part, and her '60s-inspired glam includes a beige lip, white eyeshadow, and Twiggy-like lashes.



Tyrone Lebon

The brand's Instagram account cleared its entire page and now only features three posts of Kim and the new collection. One post features a video that teased the new collection, while the others reveal Kim as its new ambassador.

According to a press release from the brand, the collection was inspired by runway shows but transformed to fit into consumers' everyday lives. The collection is available at Marc Jacobs stores and marcjacobs.com.

