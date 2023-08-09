Kim Kardashian Channeled Audrey Hepburn in Marc Jacobs's New Campaign

Another notch in her belt.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 @ 02:53PM
Kim Kardashian Marc Jacobs Fall 2023
Photo:

Tyrone Lebon

Kim Kardashian has a new line item to add to her very long résumé, and she's continuing her takeover in the high fashion space. On Wednesday, Marc Jacobs announced Kardashian as the face of its Fall 2023 campaign, which features lots of polka dots, oversized silhouettes, and of course, platform heels.

In the images, lensed by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Alastair McKimm, Kardashian is seen posing alongside a giant inflatable set designed by creative studio PLAYLAB. In one photo, Kardashian lays on giant chromatic blow-up letters while channeling Audrey Hepburn in a black corset top, a fitted leather pencil skirt, polka-dot opera gloves, and a matching shoulder bag. Stark white ankle-breaking strappy platforms and beaded choker give the retro silhouette a more modern vibe.

Kim Kardashian Marc Jacobs Fall 2023

Tyrone Lebon

In a different shot, Kim rests her elbow on top of a massive inflatable version of the same shoes (which look reminiscent of Bratz dolls) while wearing a large black puffer jacket and a matching skirt with an oversized polka-dot print. She accessorizes with black leather gloves and a matching curved shoulder bag. In the final look, Kim wears a black buttoned denim jacket with puffy statement sleeves and a peplum hem, styled with a knit skirt, polka-dot tights, the aforementioned gloves, and a mini version of the brand's viral "The Totebag" purse. In all the images, Kardashian wears her shiny brown hair straight and long with a middle part, and her '60s-inspired glam includes a beige lip, white eyeshadow, and Twiggy-like lashes.

Kim Kardashian Marc Jacobs Fall 2023

Tyrone Lebon

The brand's Instagram account cleared its entire page and now only features three posts of Kim and the new collection. One post features a video that teased the new collection, while the others reveal Kim as its new ambassador.

According to a press release from the brand, the collection was inspired by runway shows but transformed to fit into consumers' everyday lives. The collection is available at Marc Jacobs stores and marcjacobs.com.

Related Articles
Emily Ratajkowski Tory Burch
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Dress Held Together by a Giant Safety Pin
A model wears wear, one of the biggest fall 2023 fashion shows in the Ferragamo Fall/Winter fashion show.
18 Fall 2023 Fashion Trends You'll Want to Wear Right Now
best types of sunglasses
6 Sunglasses Styles and Tips for Choosing Your Shape
a woman wears a black leather jacket
14 Leather Jacket Outfits for Fall and Beyond
Julia Fox wears one of Julia Fox's most outrageous street style looks.
15 Julia Fox Street Style Looks That Are Technically Clothes, But Not Really
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Wore a Naked Version of This Classic Springtime Staple
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber’s LBD Is Giving Modern-Day Audrey Hepburn From ‘Breakfast At Tiffany’s’
BeyoncÃ© Put Her Own Flashy Twist on the Big, Bold Summer Trend Amal Clooney Wears
Beyoncé Put a Flashy Twist on the Bold Summer Accessory Trend Amal Clooney and Kate Middleton Also Wear
Best Varsity Jackets of 2023
The 11 Best Varsity Jackets in 2023 Just In Time For The Preppy Revival
Margot Robbie wears a pink polka dot Barbiecore outfit, one of many Barbie looks Margot Robbie has worn to promote the Barbie movie.
Margot Robbie's Barbie-est Barbie Press Tour Looks
Taylor Swift Street Style
100 Reasons Why Taylor Swift Is a Street Style Pro
BeyoncÃ© wears an asymmetrical jumpsuit, a summer trend for summer 2023, while performing on her Renaissance Tour
11 Summer Trends from Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, and How to Wear Them
NEWS: Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing Except Stockings and Sky-High Platforms for Her Latest Modeling Gig
Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing Except Stockings and Sky-High Platforms for Her Latest Modeling Gig
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky
These Were The Most Stylish Couples at the 2023 Met Gala
Jacqueline Barth shows how to style cowboy boots by wearing black and white and snakeskin cowboy boots with a pleated skirt and red bag.
How to Style Cowboy Boots for Real Life, Not Coachella
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Is Back to Being a Brunette