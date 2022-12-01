Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Kissy-Face Selfie with Her Daughter North West

The selfie queen and selfie-queen-in-the-making.

There's no denying that Kim Kardashian is the selfie queen (she even has a whole book devoted to photos she's taken of herself over the years, titled Selfish), and, now, it appears she's gearing up to pass the torch (er, camera?) to the next generation of Kardashians. 

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a slideshow of bare-faced selfies on Instagram — some of which included her 9-year-old daughter North West. In the photos, which were drenched in natural light, Kim wore a black tank top and little-to-no makeup while making kissy faces at the camera. North, for her part, posed next to her mom in a black T-shirt paired with a diamond cross choker, and her hair was styled in braids. And while she smiled for the first snapshot, by the end of the carousel, she was pouting her lips like a total pro.  

Kim captioned the carousel with no words, adding just a sunshine emoji. 

Selfies aren't the only thing North is learning from her mom. On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim took North to Paris for Couture Fashion Week, and explained that she had her join her on the trip so she could teach North her work ethic. In her confessional, she told producers, "I really enjoy what I do and I want my kids to grow up really loving what they do and finding their passion, and figuring out how to make a business out of that.”

During their girls' trip to Paris, Kim also passed on her sense of style, as she and North attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show in the front row while wearing coordinating custom looks with nose rings. "I just love when North is feeling herself. The glasses, the hat, I just, I'm so happy that she's loving this experience," she said about their mother-daughter outfits. "That just makes me happy. What a lucky girl, honestly. That's crazy."

