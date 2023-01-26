Kim Kardashian Went Makeup-Free for a Morning Routine Video on TikTok

Another day, another entertaining TikTok from Kim Kardashian. But this time, there were no mother-daughter dances or silly North West cameos — instead, Kim's latest video was her first TikTok alone, and she absolutely nailed it.

On Wednesday, the SKIMs founder shared a short clip of her morning routine to the video platform while wearing light-wash, distressed denim and a simple white tank top. She ditched her usual glam and made a rare, makeup-free appearance in front of her millions of fans. At the beginning of the TikTok, Kim struck a pose in the mirror while a voiceover began, “Good morning, everybody.”

Applying her skincare brand SKKN BY KIM, the mother of four was glowing with her bare-faced complexion and long dark hair down in soft curls.

She then proceeded to brew herself a cup of coffee as the voiceover continued, ​​"Did you know if you replace your morning cup of coffee with a nice hot cup of green tea, you can lose up to 87% ..." Sipping her drink, the beauty mogul mouthed the final words, " ... of the f---ing remaining joy you have in this life?"

She captioned the clip, "My first TikTok without North. I'm feeling myself."

Fans jumped to the comment section, praising Kardashian's ultra-relatable content, with one saying, “Kim being real is the best Kim ever!” Another added, “Yess Kim in her solo posting era 👏, while a third chimed in, "I'm here for relatable Kim and relatable Kim only."