Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Buttery Lululemon Workout Set I Lounge in Almost Every Day

Let’s be honest; part of the reason we’re so obsessed with the Kar-Jenner family is because of their extravagant lifestyles. From their jaw-dropping ‘fits to their never-ending flow of cash, we can’t look away (literally — all of the Kar-Jenner sisters have hundreds of millions of Instagram followers). But every so often, they give us a sliver of relatability.

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram story with Kelly Rowland and celebrity trainer, Senada Greca. Sure, your eyes may have been drawn to their impeccable abs and hourglass figures, but I was hooked on one particular aspect of the shot: Kim’s Lululemon Align Tank and matching High-Rise Align Pants.

Lululemon

Shop now: $68; lululemon.com

Ringing in at $68 for the top and $98 for the bottoms, this workout set isn’t just for the Kar-Jenner group. In fact, I own both of these pieces and wear them nonstop around the house. How could I not when both offer exquisitely soft material, light support, and versatile styling? And when I say “versatile styling,” I mean it; I wear my set to yoga practice, around town, friends’ houses, and beyond. No matter where I wear the garments, I feel comfortable and quite literally never want to take them off. Best of all, I feel good when I wear this Lululemon set. The V-neck dips right where I need it to, while the sides rest seamlessly over my waist; there’s zero digging, which is a big deal. The pants are also heavenly — the dreamy fit cinches my waist, hugs all of my curves, and lifts my backside.

You don’t need both pieces to cash in the benefits, either. The top alone can be paired with cozy sweats or wide-leg jeans for a night out, while the leggings can be styled with an oversized shirt or sports bra. Though I will say, nothing beats a matching set — especially when you can choose from an assortment of colors such as Dusty Clay, Velvet Dust, and, my favorite, Pale Raspberry. Or, you can take notes from the Kardashian queen herself and opt for classic black.

Instagram @kimkardashian.

Kim and I aren’t the only ones fawning over these pieces. Both Kristen Bell and Lucy Hale have been spotted in the Lululemon leggings, while Camila Cabello is a fan of the align top. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are also fans of the Lululemon brand, so you know it’s good.

Take it from Kim, royals, and me: Lululemon’s Align Top and a High-Rise Align Leggings are worth the hype — but youre going to have to try out the set for yourself to really know what I’m talking about.

