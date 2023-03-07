Kim Kardashian Just Wore the Buttery Lululemon Workout Set I Lounge in Almost Every Day

It’s versatile and comfortable.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 7, 2023 @ 10:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kim Kardashion Lululemon Workout Set
Instagram @kimkardashian.

Let’s be honest; part of the reason we’re so obsessed with the Kar-Jenner family is because of their extravagant lifestyles. From their jaw-dropping ‘fits to their never-ending flow of cash, we can’t look away (literally — all of the Kar-Jenner sisters have hundreds of millions of Instagram followers). But every so often, they give us a sliver of relatability.

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian posted an Instagram story with Kelly Rowland and celebrity trainer, Senada Greca. Sure, your eyes may have been drawn to their impeccable abs and hourglass figures, but I was hooked on one particular aspect of the shot: Kim’s Lululemon Align Tank and matching High-Rise Align Pants.

lululemon Alignâ¢ Tank Top

Lululemon

Shop now: $68; lululemon.com

lululemon Alignâ¢ High-Rise Pant 28"

Lululemon

Shop now: $98; lululemon.com

Ringing in at $68 for the top and $98 for the bottoms, this workout set isn’t just for the Kar-Jenner group. In fact, I own both of these pieces and wear them nonstop around the house. How could I not when both offer exquisitely soft material, light support, and versatile styling? And when I say “versatile styling,” I mean it; I wear my set to yoga practice, around town, friends’ houses, and beyond. No matter where I wear the garments, I feel comfortable and quite literally never want to take them off. Best of all, I feel good when I wear this Lululemon set. The V-neck dips right where I need it to, while the sides rest seamlessly over my waist; there’s zero digging, which is a big deal. The pants are also heavenly — the dreamy fit cinches my waist, hugs all of my curves, and lifts my backside.

You don’t need both pieces to cash in the benefits, either. The top alone can be paired with cozy sweats or wide-leg jeans for a night out, while the leggings can be styled with an oversized shirt or sports bra. Though I will say, nothing beats a matching set — especially when you can choose from an assortment of colors such as Dusty Clay, Velvet Dust, and, my favorite, Pale Raspberry. Or, you can take notes from the Kardashian queen herself and opt for classic black.

Kim Kardashion Lululemon Workout Set
Instagram @kimkardashian.

Kim and I aren’t the only ones fawning over these pieces. Both Kristen Bell and Lucy Hale have been spotted in the Lululemon leggings, while Camila Cabello is a fan of the align top. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are also fans of the Lululemon brand, so you know it’s good. 

Take it from Kim, royals, and me: Lululemon’s Align Top and a High-Rise Align Leggings are worth the hype — but youre going to have to try out the set for yourself to really know what I’m talking about.

lululemon Alignâ¢ Tank Top

Lululemon

Shop now: $68; lululemon.com

lululemon Alignâ¢ High-Rise Pant 28"

Lululemon

Shop now: $98; lululemon.com

lululemon Alignâ¢ Tank Top

Lululemon

Shop now: $68; lululemon.com

lululemon Alignâ¢ High-Rise Pant 28"

Lululemon

Shop now: $98; lululemon.com

lululemon Alignâ¢ Tank Top

Lululemon

Shop now: $68; lululemon.com

lululemon Alignâ¢ High-Rise Pant 28"

Lululemon

Shop now: $98; lululemon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazon Wide-Leg Pants Sale
Shoppers Say These Stretchy, Wide-Leg Pants “Feel Like a Dream,” and They’re on Sale for $22
Olivia Wilde Wore These Sneakers Reviewers Say Are Comfortable Enough for 10-Hour Work Shifts â and, They're 44% Off
Olivia Wilde Keeps Wearing the Comfy Sneakers Shoppers Wear for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale
Amal Clooney Keeps Wearing this Big Bag Trend
Amal Clooney Is the Latest Celebrity to Wear This Outdated Bag Trend Everyone Is Obsessed With
Related Articles
Olivia Wilde Wore These Sneakers Reviewers Say Are Comfortable Enough for 10-Hour Work Shifts â and, They're 44% Off
Olivia Wilde Keeps Wearing the Comfy Sneakers Shoppers Wear for 12-Hour Shifts — and They’re on Sale
Elle Fanning
Elle Fanning Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing Underneath and This Ultra-Sexy Accessory Trend
I Worked Out In This $29 2-Piece Workout Set From Amazon And The Quality Is Similar To High-End Brands
My Favorite 2-Piece Activewear Set Is Only $29 on Amazon, but It’s Comparable to High-End Brands
This Secret Sale Has Reese Witherspoon-Worn Pieces for Up to 56% Off
Reese Witherspoon's Exact Clothing Staples Are Up to 52% Off in This Secret Sale
I'm 5-Feet Tall, and These Pants That Feel Like Sweats are the Only Ones that Donât Drag on the Floor
I'm 5-Feet Tall, and I Finally Found a Pair of Flattering and Comfortable Pants That Don’t Drag on the Floor
Tan France Style Hack Makes Legs Look Longer
Tan France Says This Flattering Style Hack "Tricks the Eye" Into Making Legs Look Longer
LOTD 3/2: Julia Fox
Julia Fox’s Dominatrix-Style Outfit Featured a Skin-Tight Latex Dress and Dramatic Trench Coat
Madewell's Just Dropped a Spring Denim Collection Full of Controversial Styles Celebs Wear on Repeat
Madewell's Just-Launched Spring Collection Is Full of the Divisive Denim Style Celebs Wear on Repeat
Kristen Stewart Silk Shirt
Kristen Stewart Wore the Spring Version of My Favorite Outfit-Elevating Wardrobe Basic
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired Her Itty-Bitty Black Bikini With This Throwback Y2K Accessory
Fashion Editors Constantly Gush Over My Multi-Seasonal Flats From a Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid-Worn Brand
Even Fashion Editors Can’t Stop Complimenting My Ultra-Comfortable Flats From a Brand Katie Holmes Also Wears
Jennifer Garnerâs Universally Flattering and Multi-Seasonal Jeans Are Under $100 During This Secret Sale
Jennifer Garner's Go-To Jean Brand Is on Mega Sale for Up to 65% Off Right Now
Alo Yoga CPC - Sale up to 41% off
Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner Turn to This Yoga Brand on Repeat, and So Many Styles Are on Major Sale
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable âBeyond Beliefâ â and Theyâre 51% Off at Amazon
Shoppers Say These "Flattering" Sweatpants Are Comfortable “Beyond Belief” — and They’re 51% Off at Amazon
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway Just Single-Handedly Convinced Me That I’m Wearing My Jeans Incorrectly
Nordstrom Denim Roundup
Denim Season Is Around the Corner, and Nordstrom Has Tons of Spring-Ready Styles for Up to 59% Off