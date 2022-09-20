Kim Kardashian Wore the Shania Twain-Approved Version of Her Go-To Pantaboots

For the last year and a half, Kim Kardashian has almost solely worn black Balenciaga pantaboots — aside from an occasional thong bikini or neon Barbiecore catsuit. Now, the fashion mogul is elevating her staple look with an unexpected print: leopard.

On Tuesday, Kardashian stepped out for a Good Morning America appearance in a new iteration of her favorite lycra look with animal-printed leggings and boots, which she paired with a black turtleneck with built-in gloves. She accessorized with a black faux furry Balenciaga bag, matching sports shades, and massive square earrings resembling a credit card (an appropriate accessory for a billionaire). Her platinum blonde hair was slicked into a chignon bun, and she kept her glam simple with neutral tones.

During the interview, Kardashian teased the upcoming sophomore season of her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians (which premieres on the platform this Thursday), noting that there is a "seriously deep, vulnerable" episode this series that may surprise fans. She also got real about dealing with the scrutiny and backlash she faces everyday saying, "You just get to a level where you see so much of it is noise, and we have each other, we have us as a support system. I couldn't do it without my family."

Aside from the reality show, Kardashian is booked and busy with law school, motherhood, and several business ventures, including SKIMS, SKKN by Kim, and SKKY Partners, a private equity firm she recently founded with Jay Sammons. "I feel like I've had the blessings of being successful growing my businesses, and there's nothing that's been more satisfying when you have this passion of knowing how to start a company from start to finish, and really being able to expand on that," she explained. "And I really just want to help other companies and other businesses."