Kim Kardashian Layered a Totally See-Through Lace Dress Over an Even Lacier Bra and Underwear Set

So many layers, so little coverage.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on June 26, 2023 @ 12:26PM
kim kardashian sheer dress vogue italy
Photo:

vogue italy

While it’s safe to say that one knows the art of sheer dressing quite like a KarJenner (see: Kendall Jenner’s nipple-baring top and Kourtney Kardashian’s gauzy baby bump debut), Kim Kardashian just clinched her spot on top of the see-through style family pyramid by posing for Vogue Italia in not one, but four (!) totally sheer LBDs.

On Monday, the publication revealed Kardashian as its July cover star by sharing a series of seriously sexy black-and-white images that showed her posing in front of a blank white backdrop in various contrasting looks. In one snap, the SKIMS founder wore a mockneck black lace maxidress layered over nothing but a coordinating lacy black bra and underwear set and a pair of sheer black thigh-high stockings (reminiscent of her Vogue Hong Kong shoot from last year). For glam, Kim wore her waist-skimming brunette hair down in blown out waves with a middle part, and she finished the ensemble by accessorizing with two oversized silver cuffs on either wrist.

kim kardashian vogue italy versace crochet

Vogue italy

Additional shots from the feature showed the A-lister adjusting her earring in a black netted Versace dress layered over a sheer white slip, serving face in a glittery crochet gown paired with the same white bra, and posing on the cover in a sheer body-hugging mididress. 

In the cover’s accompanying interview, Kardashian got candid about how this period of her life feels a bit like an introduction to the new Kim. “I do feel like it's a new me. My prior confidence stemmed from having a partner whose opinion I trusted so much,” she shared. “When that happens you kind of lose your own.”

Kim continued, “Now I'm at a time where I just want to do the right thing. I want to appreciate everything and everyone around me, mind my own business, and value my relationships with my kids. In terms of what I want to leave behind, I'm not the type of person who forgets about where she came from. I am grateful for all of it.”

