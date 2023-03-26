Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Show Off Their Matching Mother-Daughter Style on Instagram

Never too old for a mommy-and-me fashion moment.

Published on March 26, 2023
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner
Photo:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

No matter your age, mommy-and-me fashion will always be in style. 

Just ask Kim Kardashian, who, at 42 years old, recently had a mother-daughter matching moment with her mom Kris Jenner on Instagram. Coordinating in all-black outfits, Kim wore a skintight velvet mock-neck dress — which she accessorized with a sky-high ponytail, diamond earrings, and glowing skin — while Kris, for her part, slipped on an LBD with crystal-embellished buttons down the front and on the cuffs. She, too, also finished off her outfit with giant diamond studs, as well as a ring, and suede thigh-high boots.

Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian Instagram

"Big mistake. Big. Huge," Kim wrote alongside the carousel of photos, quoting an iconic line from the film Pretty Woman.  

As for the cryptic caption, many fans believed Kim was subtly responding to reports stating that she and her famous family wouldn't be invited to this year's Met Gala. Earlier this month, sources told Page Six that Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour "is cracking down" on the guest list, and that none of the Kardashians are expected to make the cut. 

Kim has attended the annual fashion fete consistently since initially going as her ex-husband Kanye West's guest in 2013, and just last year, the entire KarJenner crew — sisters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie, and matriarch Kris — all attended the event together for the first time as a family.  

