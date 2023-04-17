Kim Kardashian Channeled 'Kill Bill' in a Yellow Moto Jacket and Skin-Tight Pants

Someone call SZA.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to drawing inspiration from pop culture icons when planning her outfits (need we remind you of the 2022 Met Gala?), but her latest imitation may just have been her most killer look yet. 

On Monday, the SKIMS founder took a break from posting travel pics of her children to steal back the limelight with a series of sultry Instagram selfies taken during a night out on the town. Channeling her inner Uma Thurman, Kardashian sported a yellow and black moto jacket similar to the actress’s famous look from the 2003 cult classic Kill Bill, along with a pair of skin-tight black pants and matching knee-high platform boots. Rectangular black shades served as the ensemble’s only accessories, and Kim finished her look by pulling her hair into a messy updo (save for her face-framing curtain bangs) and by swiping on a pink lip.

While most of the photos showed the A-lister enjoying an impressive sushi spread, Kim made sure that no one missed the reference by including two photos of Thurman’s character in the dump and tagging the post’s location as a Polish restaurant called KILL BILL resto bar. 

“You and I have unfinished business 🍣,” she captioned the roundup.

Kardashian’s post comes amid a busy few weeks for the star, who recently took her daughter North West, who she shares with ex Kanye West, to Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency on Saturday just days after returning from a family vacation to Japan. At one point during the show, Perry even invited West and a few of her friends on stage to show off their dance moves. 

Kim kardashian instagram story katy perry

Instagram Story/Kim Kardashian

“So, the reason I know your name is because I'm a huge fan of your TikTok,” Perry said in a video captured by fans and posted on the app. “I've seen a couple of them that you've made. You're a really good dancer, and I thought what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?”

