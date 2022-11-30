Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Officially Divorced

They were married for seven years before Kim filed for divorce.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 @ 11:49AM
Photo:

Getty Images/ InStyle

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are officially divorced. After she first filed for divorce back in February 2021, People confirmed that the couple has finalized their separation and agreed to terms on both the custody of their children and the division of their assets.

Kardashian and West will share joint physical and legal custody of their four children, daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. As part of the agreement, West will pay Kardashian $200,000 per month in child support. He will also be required to pay for half of the "children's medical, educational, and security expenses." People notes that both parties waived spousal support.

West and Kardashian also had one more stipulation when it comes to their family. They both agreed to settle disputes that involve their kids by participating in mediation. However, People and TMZ add that if either Kim or Kanye fails to come to the table in regard to the mediation, the other parent can elect to make the decision in any dispute.

Nine months ago, Kardashian was officially a single woman after a bifurcation hearing. 

When Kim moved to declare herself as legally single, West challenged the request, saying in a statement at the time, "I've asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention to our beautiful children." Part of Kim's request was also to restore her maiden name and she officially dropped West from her social media handles. 

