Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah Just Took the Most Iconic Selfie Ever

It's arguably a worthy rival to the one at the 2014 Oscars.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 @ 08:12AM
Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Getty

Year after year, the iconic star-studded selfie from the 2014 Oscars has remained unmatched — that is, until this weekend. 

On Saturday, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Oprah (three of Hollywood's most powerful women) posed together for several group photos that surely will go down in pop culture history at the 25th anniversary party for Anastasia Soare’s beauty brand, Anastasia Beverly Hills. Shutting down the internet with so much star power in one photo, Kim, J.Lo, and Oprah were all smiles, as they seemingly knew exactly the kind of commotion their selfie would stir up. 

I mean, their outfits even color-coordinated.

At one end, Kim wore a strapless sparkly brown dress with a diamond cross pendant necklace, and at the other, J.Lo, who opted for a sheer tulle minidress embroidered with gold sequins. Meanwhile, Oprah was in the middle, and paired a chocolate brown sequined pantsuit with a white lace tank top underneath. The trio all wore their hair up and pulled away from their faces while showing off their matching smoky eye and nude lip combinations. 

The event also just so happened to coincide with Oprah's 69th birthday, and at one point during the candle-lit dinner, the queen of TV was presented with a two-tiered cake, as well as a toast by pal Sharon Stone. Other notable attendees at the all-girls party included Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Alba, Heidi Klum, Gayle King, and Rita Wilson.

