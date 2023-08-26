Kim Kardashian's Kids Colored All Over Her Expensive Jeans

Only Kim Kardashian could take an average pair of blue jeans and turn them into a wearable work of art. Though, she can't take all the credit for her one-of-a-kind denim.



On Friday, the fashion entrepreneur shared a mirror selfie of herself posing in a white crop top and vintage light-wash Levis that featured doodles from her four kids — North 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and 4-year-old Psalm — in black permanent marker. Offering a closer look at their drawings, Kim posted a picture of the front of the jeans (which can cost upwards of $1,000) that read, “Mom” and “I ❤️ U,” while the back of one pant leg spelled "Happy" backwards alongside a heart.

“I just love my babies!” she began her caption, before explaining the sentimental meaning behind her pants. “For Mothers Day this year they made me these jeans and they were so happy when they saw me wear their work [of] art! Every Mothers Day they have drawn on clothing for me that I will keep forever!”

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian continued, “I love seeing their personalities shine through their art.You can tell which one of my kids drew on what side of these jeans. From Psalm’s foot and hand print to Saint’s soccer drawings, North’s backwards letters and Chi’s hearts…I will cherish these forever!"



This isn't the first time Kim has worn something her kids have colored all over. Back in 2014, Kim was gifted a $20,000 Hermès Birkin bag finger-painted by her eldest daughter North, who wasn't even 2 years old at the time, on her 34th birthday. Seven years later, she gave fans an up-close view at paint-splattered bag. "I just wanted to look at this masterpiece, guys," she said in a video shared to Instagram. "I knew she would be such a great artist."