Kim Kardashian on Parenting: "There are Nights I Cry Myself to Sleep."

She opened up to Jay Shetty about being a single mom.

By
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on May 22, 2023 @ 12:49PM
Kim Kardashian and Kids
Photo:

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is getting candid about the many joys — and struggles — of parenting. While appearing on an episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, Kardashian said raising her four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — (whom she shares with ex Kanye West) is sometimes a feat of "chaos."

"Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn't be like a more true statement," she told Shetty. "So, like, when you're in it, I mean, especially when they're babies and you're feeding ... there's madness going on. It's like full madness. It's the best chaos though."

Kim Kardashian and Kids

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The businesswoman detailed mornings in her household, which consist of an early workout followed by waking up the kids and getting them out the door for school. The social media guru drives her kids herself every day. She said that oftentimes "you have no idea what's going on" during the morning rush.

"It's like I always have to do one of my daughter's hair — and it has to be perfect and it has to be a certain way — and then this one needs me to put his shoes on and they all need you ... It's like full crazy madness, cooking, running around. Like, it's wild."

"Parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself," she continued. "It has been the most challenging thing. There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this fucking tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?"

And while Kardashian presumably has some help, she says that becoming a single parent has been difficult. "You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there," she said. "Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop."

But even with all of its hardships, she added that being a mom is the most rewarding job out of all of her business ventures. "It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is," she said. "There is nothing that can prepare you ... I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared."

