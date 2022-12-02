Kim Kardashian's Itty-Bitty Bra Top Looked Like Duct Tape

It may be winter, but Kim Kardashian and her teeny-tiny tops aren't going anywhere.

Case in point? On Thursday, the reality star stepped out for dinner at Gekko restaurant in Miami wearing a strapless black leather bandeau bra that looked more like a strip of duct tape than a top. Perhaps even more confusing were her blue, white, and black BMX racing pants on bottom, which she tucked into a pair of thigh-high boots with pouches that zipped on each side — forgoing the need for a purse entirely.

Kim accessorized with square wraparound sunglasses and long, dagger-like nails, and styled her hair (now dirty blonde) in beach-y waves.

Kim's trip to Miami for Art Basel comes just days after her divorce to Kanye West was finalized. Kim filed for divorce nearly two years ago in February 2021, and the SKIMs founder is reportedly "very relived" the process is over. According to a source at People, Kim "didn't want the divorce to go to trial," adding: "[Kim and Kanye] had several initial disagreements that they were now able to agree on. Kanye ended up agreeing to most of the things that he opposed in the past."