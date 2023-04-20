Kim Kardashian Took a Style Cue from the ‘Power Rangers’ in a Metallic Hot Pink Catsuit and Hip-High Boots

It’s morphin’ time.

By Staff Author
Published on April 20, 2023 @ 09:24AM
Kim Kardashian
Photo:

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian’s fashion inspiration ranges far and wide. Everyone from Marylin Monroe to her ex-husband Kanye West has influenced her experimental personal style over the years, but her latest sartorial muse is one we never would have expected.  

On Wednesday, Kim dressed up like a sexy Power Ranger (the pink one, of course), putting a sultry spin on the iconic teen superhero uniform. In the snap, she wore a metallic hot pink bodysuit from SKIMS and a pair of matching Vetements x Manolo Blahnik hip-high boots that flared out from her upper thighs and featured a skinny stiletto heel. For a high-fashion take, Kim added a tiny, reflective silver box handbag and her signature over-the-top eyewear to the outfit. She wore her bombshell waist-length waves down with a middle part, and she finished off her glam with a swipe of soft pink lipstick and lipliner in a shade darker.  

“Fun Fact- The Pink Power Rangers name is Kimberly 💓,” she captioned a slideshow of snapshots of her all-pink outfit on Instagram, acknowledging exactly where her inspiration came from — just in case you couldn’t tell. 

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Instagram

This was just one of several outfits from Kim's kick-ass wardrobe as of late. Earlier this week, the fashion entrepreneur channeled Uma Thurman's character from the action flick Kill Bill in a near-identical yellow motorcycle jacket that the actress wore in the cult classic film — complete with black racing stripes down the arms and paired with skintight black pants.

