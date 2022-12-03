Kim Kardashian Paired Her New Honey-Blonde Hair with the Tiniest Crop Top

When in Miami.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on December 3, 2022 @ 12:28PM
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Miami wardrobe is all about the midriff. 

After stepping out in a bandeau bra that looked like a strip of duct tape, the SKIMs founder continued her ab-baring parade during Art Basel the next day with a blue cropped Bjork tee, before changing into yet another tiny top that same evening. While attending a Travis Scott and 50 Cent performance, Kim wore a black ribbed tank that highlighted her toned midsection and cut off just below her chest with a pair of low-rise leather pants. The trousers featured built-in knee pads and were missing a traditional waistband. 

On her feet, she wore black pointed-toe boots, and accessorized with a diamond namesake necklace and oversized sunglasses. As for Kim's glam, she showed off her new honey blonde color in long waves with a middle part and coupled the dye job with her signature nude lip. 

Kim Kardashian

Getty

Kim seemingly swapped the platinum tresses she's been sporting since the Met Gala for a darker blonde shade specifically for her Miami trip. Conceptualized by her go-to stylist Chris Appleton, the hair guru shared a photo of Kim's new hair on his grid with the caption: "Honey 4 Miami 🍯."

Back in September, Kardashian revealed that she planned on staying blonde "for a minute" during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. When asked if it's a lot of work to maintain the icy color, Kim explained, "Yes. When I dye my roots it's gonna take probably eight hours. So I've just been lazy. It's so much work." Hard work or not, it looks like Kim's blonde era is just getting started. 

