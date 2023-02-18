Kim Kardashian's Holographic Pink Skirt and Tube Top Set Couldn't Have Been Shinier

Following Rihanna’s iconic Super Bowl Halftime performance, it seems that everyone from Katy Perry to Kylie Jenner is taking “shine bright like a diamond” to heart — and Kim Kardashian is no exception.

On Friday, the SKIMS founder shared a roundup of photos with her 345 million Instagram followers detailing a recent night out (for a good cause). Fully embracing holographic dressing, Kardashian sported a Barbiecore-pink Rick Ownes set in the snaps, consisting of a shiny, skin-tight bustier tube top and a matching fitted midi skirt. A stack of chunky gray Parts of Four bracelets, a coordinating necklace, and metallic Tom Ford heels accessorized Kim’s look, and she wore her brunette hair (and newly chopped curtain bangs) down in soft waves parted in the middle.

Aside from just looking good, Kardashian also had a mission of doing good during her Friday night outing. In the post’s caption, the lawyer explained the reasoning behind her dinner party gathering: “I hosted a @reform dinner at @michaelrubin’s home to discuss the importance of helping others who have been affected by our justice system,” she wrote. “So proud of Hannah Jackson, who spoke about how having an incarcerated father and how that really affected her whole life growing up.”

Kim continued, “Rondo also spoke about his 15 month incarceration at Rikers but then entered @lala’s 360 mentorship program and was able to get out now work for a reform alliance.”

Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner, was also in attendance at Friday night’s dinner and wore a simple black long-sleeved dress.